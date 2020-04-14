TRAVERSE CITY — A South Bend, Indiana-based real estate development company wants Traverse City planners to review its plans for two downtown lots, one for the second time.
Great Lakes Capital wants to build on two West Front Street lots, one next to 4Front Credit Union’s not-yet-complete administrative center and another next to the Record-Eagle. City Planner Russ Soyring said planning commissioners will review both site plans at their meeting Tuesday.
Jeff Smoke, Great Lakes Capital’s managing director, said the company plans to own and manage both buildings.
“We just felt there was a great market downtown, and it seems like downtown is lacking market-rate apartments and thought it would be a nice way to complement all the retail down there,” he said.
The company wants to build a four-story, 47-foot-tall building with 10,153 square feet of first-floor retail space, a leasing office and 80 apartments at 124 W. Front St., plans show.
The building would sit atop partly underground parking with 75 spaces and a ramp to Front Street, plans show.
The long-vacant site was where Federated Capital Corporation and Great Lakes Central Railroad owner Louis Ferris planned various buildings, the latest of which was shelved in 2017. (Smoke said Great Lakes Capital has no affiliation with Great Lakes Central Railroad.)
Great Lakes Capital will again ask for approval for plans at 309 W. Front St., which call for a four-story building with 96 apartments, two retail spaces and a leasing office, revised plans show. It would sit atop a garage with 86 parking spaces.
Planning commissioners in March deadlocked over concerns about how the property would receive deliveries and share a driveway, plus the planned building’s impact on the Boardman River’s floodway.
Both sites have contaminated soil that will need to be cleaned up, Smoke acknowledged. Great Lakes Capital will work with the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to remediate both sites.
Both lots also have incentives tied to them, including a $1.2 million reimbursement to build underground parking at 124 W. Front St., city Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said.
Smoke said his company also wants to amend a previously approved Michigan Economic Development Corporation tax credit slated for 309 W. Front St. — the MEDC’s $5,640,000 credit has a March 2021 completion deadline, as previously reported.
