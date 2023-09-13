TRAVERSE CITY — No children were injured after a Kingsley school bus was hit by a Mercedes Benz driver who fell asleep at the wheel, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.
At 7:30 a.m. a 2011 Mercedes Benz driven by a 30-year-old Blair Township man crossed the centerline of M-113 near Knight Road in Paradise Township and collided head-on with a Kingsley Area Public Schools bus driven by a 40 year-old Kingsley man, Sgt. Roy Raska said.
The bus was damaged enough from the collision to not be able to continue its route, he said, but no one was injured.
Interim superintendent for Kingsley Schools Jason Stowe said that 18 children, ranging in age from kindergarten to 12th grade, were onboard at the time of the collision.
The children were picked up by another school bus, and taken to school, while the damaged bus was towed. It is currently being reviewed by the school's insurance company.
After the two vehicles were stopped as a result of the crash, a commercial box truck driven by a 36-year-old Mesick man was traveling eastbound when it side-swiped the school bus trying to go around the stopped vehicles, according to Raska.
All three vehicles were "disabled" and towed from the scene.
The on-scene investigation conducted by the sheriff's office indicates that the Blair Township man fell asleep while driving, and that's what caused him to cross the centerline and crash into the bus.
He was cited for careless driving and arrested on unrelated charges, Raska said.
