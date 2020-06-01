TRAVERSE CITY — Curbside dining could take on a new meaning on two blocks of Traverse City's East Front Street.
City commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to close the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street to motorized traffic from mid-June until Labor Day to let pedestrians roam the streets and so restaurants can provide socially-distanced dining.
City DDA CEO Jean Derenzy suggested the idea in a memo to city commissioners. Restaurants could use parking spaces in front of them for outdoor seating. It's a move to help businesses walloped by COVID-19-related shutdowns get back on their feet while keeping customers safe.
State Street will take two-way traffic on two parallel blocks, and an alley north of the closed blocks of Front Street will be one-way, plans show.
Commissioners raised numerous questions, including about the deliberative process behind the idea, how parking and particularly accessible parking would be impacted and whether the same idea's being considered in other areas in town.
