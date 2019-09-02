TRAVERSE CITY — Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon in Joyfield Township.
The driver, Joseph D. Miller, 48, of Beulah, died at the scene, a press release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office reports. His passenger, Rene Hoxie-Papineau, 62, of Traverse City, was transported to Munson Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, the release states.
Both were wearing helmets and alcohol and speed don’t appear to be a factor, the release states.
The crash occurred around 1:35 p.m. on U.S. 31, south of Demerly Road in Benzie County, according to the press release.
Miller and Hoxie-Papineau were traveling northbound on U.S. 31 with a group of seven other motorcycles. Miller crossed the centerline of U.S. 31 into the southbound lane before pulling back into the northbound lane — then ran off the eastbound shoulder, struck an embankment and was thrown from the motorcycle, the report reads.
Autopsies are set to be completed on Miller and Hoxie-Papineau.
Benzie Sheriff’s Office, Benzie County EMS, Michigan State Police and Benzonia Fire Department responded. A Michigan State Police accident re-constructionist assisted in the investigation.
Miller was a dispatcher for Grand Traverse 911, which received an outpouring of condolences on social media Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.