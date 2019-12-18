Two tractor-trailer crashes occurred in Mancelona within minutes of each other Wednesday morning, but were unrelated. Star County firefighters responded to a Shorts Brewing delivery truck that slid off Mancelona Road; Michigan State Police, Mancelona Fire Department and Township Ambulance Authority responded to another another crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car at the intersection of Elder and Darraugh roads. No injuries were reported.
