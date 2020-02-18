BEULAH — Voters in Benzie County are being asked to renew a .49-mill tax that funds Benzie Bus and a $3 surcharge that pays for 911 operations.
They’ll hit the polls on March 10, when they’ll also choose from 15 Democratic presidential candidates, including several who have dropped out of the race since ballots were printed, and four Republican candidates, including incumbent Pres. Donald J. Trump.
The Benzie Transportation Authority millage was first approved in 2006 and the bus service was started the following year. If renewed, it will be collected through 2025; it will raise an estimated $643,126 in its first year.
The bus millage accounts for about 30 percent of the agency’s annual budget, said Bill Kennis, executive director.
Benzie Bus has 20 passenger buses that can carry from nine to 24 riders, and a Dodge Caravan that carries seven. It has a customer approval rating of 94 percent, he said.
“We’re very proud of that,” Kennis said. “We design programs to meet our customers’ needs and we serve such a breadth of our community. In some way everyone knows someone who has benefited from Benzie Bus.”
If approved, the $3 operating surcharge for 911 Central Dispatch will be added to county residents’ monthly phone bills for another five years. The surcharge is added to each 911 service user on landline, wireless and VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) bills.
“Benzie County 911 operates solely on this surcharge, not on general funds from the county,” said 911 Director Rebecca Hubers.
“In order to provide Benzie County with the level of services they desire, that surcharge is a necessity to keep us functioning.”
It also pays for things like radios for firefighters and maintenance for all 911 communications, such as software, phones, towers and all licensing fees.
The surcharge has been in place since 2010, when voters approved collection of up to $3 per month. The county board set the rate at $2.75; it was increased to $3 in 2014.
The county is asking voters to approve the renewal through 2025.
