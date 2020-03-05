TRAVERSE CITY — A string of thefts from homes, storage units and stores came to an end with two traffic stop arrests, investigators said.
Michael Magee and Karen Varney were arraigned Thursday in 86th District Court on a number of charges.
Magee, 35, faces charges of organized retail crime, possession of burglary tools, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine as a second-time habitual offender, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Randy Fewless.
Varney, his 30-year-old girlfriend, has been charged with organized retail crime, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.
Detectives identified the pair after a shoplifting incident of several electronics at Walmart on Feb. 29, Fewless said.
From there, investigators brokered a fake deal with the couple to buy some of the stolen items, he added.
The department’s Interdiction Team pulled Magee and Varney, driving a moving truck, over shortly after along East M-37 in Williamsburg.
Both were taken into custody, Fewless said, and investigators found hundreds of stolen items in the back of the truck while executing a search warrant.
They ranged from home goods to tools and equipment, according to investigators, with some stolen from stores and others lifted from homes and storage facilities. So far, the items have been linked to thefts in Traverse City, Grand Traverse County and Antrim County.
“It looks like the majority would’ve come from storage units,” Fewless said. “So all over northern Michigan, we could have potential victims.”
He and other investigators are still searching for the owners of much of the hoard. Those with storage units or seasonal homes in northern Michigan should check their property and call local law enforcement if anything’s missing.
Investigators suspect the thefts have been ongoing for several months.
Both Magee and Varney remain lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
