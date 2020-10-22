SUTTONS BAY — A Leelanau County Road Commission vacancy created when a board member stepped down after using the n-word has prompted six men to apply for the appointed post.
Tom Eckerle resigned in August amid intense public pressure after using the racial slur just before the start of a road commission meeting and several more times when talking to members of the media.
The six candidates will be interviewed by the Leelanau Board of Commissioners at a special meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 at the county government center, with interviews scheduled 30 minutes apart.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place that limit people in the meeting room to 10. The interviews will be aired live via YouTube; information on how to watch will be posted on the meeting's agenda at the county website, Leelanau.gov.
Candidates are Barry Adler of Glen Arbor, Melvin Black of Solon Township, Garth M. Greenan of Solon Township, Robert Gregory of Leland, James Kiessel of Lake Leelanau and Mike Zeits, also of Lake Leelanau.
Greenan, a Democrat, is also running against incumbent John J. Popa, a Republican, who has been on the board for 18 years.
If Greenan does not win the election he will be interviewed for the open seat. County board members opted to hold the interviews after the election so as not to give Greenan an unfair advantage in the race.
Greenan is a semi-retired engineer who spent the last five years of his career as the traffic services supervisor for the Grand Traverse County Road Commission. He now does volunteer engineering work for TART Trails.
He has never held public office, but ran against Eckerle in 2018, losing by 691 votes. He is running again because he's interested in staying in the transportation industry, he said.
He said turnaround at the road commission is an issue that needs to be addressed. The commission is on its third manager in the last two years, engineer Jim Johnson resigned last year, and finance manager and board secretary Joe Nedow resigned in August after 18 years with the commission.
"I think they need some stability," Greenan said. "I think there have been some personnel issues over the last two years that I think have been the result of not having good leadership at the top."
He is in favor of anti-bias training for the commission, which has been requested by the commission but is not yet scheduled.
"We have a reasonably good number of minorities in the county and I think it would be good for everyone to have, especially given the recent history of the road commission," Greenan said.
Popa is a retired engineer from Consumers Energy. He says he is running again because he feels he is still needed.
"There's just a lot of work to do, and I want to see our new manager get up to speed," Popa said.
Brendan Mullane was hired in August and so far is doing very well, Popa said. A new finance manager has yet to be hired.
Popa also thinks the road commission should have a strategic plan in place so it can plan ahead for larger projects and not just react to things that come up. There has been a master plan in the past, but it needs to be updated, especially with the new manager on board, he said.
Popa said he welcomes anti-bias training, though he's not sure it's needed.
"I think every organization should go through it," he said. "It's good for us to have it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.