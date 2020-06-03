TRAVERSE CITY — When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you could go to Traverse City’s downtown.
Just don’t drive on the 100 or 200 blocks of East Front Street starting mid-June. City commissioners on Monday agreed to close them to motorized traffic until Labor Day to let pedestrians roam the streets and so restaurants can provide socially distanced dining.
City DDA CEO Jean Derenzy worked out the idea with city department heads and other organizations like Disability Network, along with gathering input through online meetings, she said. The overall goals are to provide a safe, active environment while businesses are still impacted by pandemic-related distancing protocols and encourage people to shop and eat downtown.
The idea isn’t to create an event, Derenzy said — her memo contrasted the idea with Friday Night Live’s summertime closures. It’s more of a way to encourage pedestrians to visit the entire DDA district.
“So it’s absolutely not an event, it’s a new approach to encourage social distancing and make people feel safe and confident that we have expanded social distancing and that we have our public space clean,” she said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers and some commissioners had questions on the particulars, but ultimately approved the traffic control measures in a unanimous vote.
Barricades would block drivers while automated gates and a 20-foot-wide lane down the streets would let emergency vehicles pass, Derenzy said.
Restaurants could set up tables in two parking spaces in front of their locations, Derenzy said. Retailers wouldn’t be allowed to set up tables outside their stores to keep sidewalks open, but they could set up on north-south streets at the ends of both blocks.
State Street would temporarily allow two-way traffic and one alley that’s partly two-way would be made one-way, Derenzy said.
Carruthers said he was glad to see some accessible parking spaces added elsewhere to make up for those to be closed on Front Street.
He echoed worries he heard from downtown residents about congested alleys, from affected business owners about where their customers would park and why it’s not being considered elsewhere in the city.
Derenzy said the DDA won’t be providing free parking for impacted businesses but will be extending time limits in some spots. The authority’s also considering a similar closure for Garland Street.
Carruthers also pointed out DDA staff have led on the idea while the authority board hasn’t voted on it.
Other cities are considering or have approved the same thing, including Ann Arbor where street closures are only on the weekends, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said keeping the roads consistently closed means tourists and locals alike don’t have to worry about what day it is if they’re going downtown. Plus, weekends aren’t always so clearly defined.
“To quote Violet from ‘Downton Abbey,’ ... what is a weekend? Is it Thursday through Sunday, is it Friday through Sunday, is it a Monday but maybe only on holidays?” she said.
The focus on two blocks of downtown seems like a step backward from efforts to expand people’s understanding of the downtown district, Commissioner Ashlea Walter said. On the other hand, she agreed that supporting social distancing efforts on the two densest blocks of shops and restaurants makes sense.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he worried the closure could draw too many people, including possible over-congregation at curbside “parklets” the proposal includes. He suggested adding more drop-off areas at the ends of each block.
City leaders also approved allowing city Clerk Benjamin Marentette to issue outdoor liquor service permits to businesses that already have licenses for on-site consumption.
It’s a temporary move through Oct. 31 that removes the requirement of a city commission vote, and one that’s in line with state actions to streamline the licensing process, Marentette said.
Shamroe added a provision that these outdoor spaces have to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distancing guidelines.
Traverse City’s not the only northern Michigan community weighing such moves. In Elk Rapids, officials punted a decision about whether to close a couple of blocks of River Street for summer traffic.
Jim Janisse, village president, said while some believe the suggestion would benefit many downtown businesses, other business owners aren’t keen on the idea because of reduced access and parking concerns.
“It’s a great idea, but council needs more information,” Janisse said.
Elk Rapids trustees are expected to take up the issue again during its June 15 meeting.
Reporter Sheri McWhirter contributed to this article.
