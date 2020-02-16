GRAWN — Two Grawn residents were arrested on multiple drug charges and approximately 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine and Xanax bars seized.
Charles “Chuck” Culberston, 42, and Nicole Shamblin, 36, were arrested Wednesday by the Traverse Narcotics Team and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Team, according to a press release from TNT.
Culberston is facing charges of maintaining a drug house; possession with intent to deliver meth; possession with intent to deliver synthetic narcotics; concealed weapons violations; and resisting a police officer, the press release states.
Shamblin is facing charges of possession of meth and probation violation. She currently is on probation for meth charges, according to the press release.
Both were arraigned Saturday in 86th District Court.
A juvenile also was located at the residence and child protective services was contacted, according to the press release.
