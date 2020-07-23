BEULAH — Beaches in Beulah and Northport currently are under health advisories for bathers to avoid contact above the waist because of poor water quality.
The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department announced the two beaches tested with high enough levels of E. coli bacteria that it could sicken people.
Water samples collected Wednesday from Beulah Beach on Crystal Lake showed 727 colonies of E. coli per 100 milliliters, while samples from Northport Marina Beach on Lake Michigan showed 816 colonies per 100 milliliters, health officials reported.
State standards show water is OK for full-body contact — such as swimming — when levels are below 300 colonies per 100 milliliters, while those beyond 1,000 colonies per 100 milliliters call for no physical contact at all.
Both the beaches in Beulah and Northport will be sampled again Thursday with results expected back Friday morning, officials said.
All other beaches in the region’s monitoring program this week showed water quality acceptable for swimming, or full-body contact.
The area’s weekly beach monitoring program includes more than two dozen beaches both on Lake Michigan and inland lakes in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. Samples are collected each week on Wednesday mornings with results back the following day.
E. coli is an indicator bacteria for fecal contamination that can cause illness.
