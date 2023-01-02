TRAVERSE CITY — Before they came into the hospital on Boxing Day, Kileigh and Brian Jean, from Empire, made one plea to their as-yet unborn babies:
They had to at least wait until their expected birth year to enter the world.
Their newborn twins, Theodore James and Isabelle Cathleen Jean, honored that request — but only just. Arriving at 2:20 and 2:21 a.m. Sunday, respectively, the new brother and sister were two of first babies born at Munson Medical Center in 2023.
“We were hoping to be here for quite a few weeks, and got a little New Year’s surprise,” Brian said.
Though not due until April 20, the pair were born healthy, if “very little,” their mother said. Mom is healthy, too.
Theodore James came in at 1 pound and 11 ounces. His sister was 1 pound, 7 ounces. They’re expected to remain in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for the next four months. They’re receiving fluids via an IV in their belly buttons.
“They’re hanging in there,” Kileigh said. “They look good for 24-weekers.”
To some degree, she said she knew what to expect, and that she knows they’re in good hands. Kileigh, herself, was born in the same NICU 26 years ago. Now, she works there as a nurse. The couple said they’ve been treated like family.
“There’s a whole team’s worth of nurses and they’re helping both those little babies, so we’re feeling good,” Brian, also 26, said.
The new parents said they spent Sunday calling up their family members to share the news. They didn’t want to wake most of them up the night prior, they said.
After Kileigh is dispatched from the hospital Thursday, the couple will stay in town, in Kileigh’s mom’s house, to be close by. Kileigh’s mom, meanwhile, is tending to their home in Empire, while looking after their dog — a husky named Opal, who is “so excited to be a big sister,” Brian said.
Though they were hoping to give their children a “nice spring birthday,” Brian and Kileigh said the babies “wanted a holiday.” And the date, one-one-twenty-three, has a satisfying ring to it, Brian added.
The new family will have some big New Year’s parties in store, they said.
“I’m not scared for the newborn stage, just because this is what I do day in and day out,” Kileigh said. “I’m a little nervous when the two of them start ganging up on us year from now.”
Still, she said she’s “excited to watch them grow and get chunky in a few months.”
