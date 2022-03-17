TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County-owned, 175-acre Twin Lakes Park will soon belong to Long Lake Township.
In back-to-back motions on Wednesday, the GTC board amended its property disposal policy to allow the transfer, followed by approval of the transfer itself.
The amendment, which added wording to say the disposal policy does not apply to property being transferred to another government entity, was approved on a vote of 5-2, with Commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voting “no.”
The actual transfer was approved 4-2, with Coffia and Commissioner Brad Jewett voting against it and Hundley, who works for Child & Family Services, recusing himself. The agency runs the Youthworks program that leases building space at the park.
The motion to transfer the property was made by Commissioner Ron Clous and includes annual payments to the township of $31,006.53 for four years beginning this year. Clous said the figure is 65 percent of the average annual cost of running the park in the last six years.
The original proposal from the township asked for $50,000 per year for four years to be used for maintenance and some needed upgrades, including new roofs on all the buildings at the park — the Gilbert Lodge, a dormitory, two cabins and several garages and storage buildings.
Commission Chairman Rob Hentschel said the change was being made to save taxpayers money on the park that county residents will still be able to use.
Ryan Walsh, office manager and interim director of the county Parks and Recreation Department, said he was disappointed, and that Long Lake Township’s residents will shoulder the burden.
“I feel like it’s a big mismanagement of county resources,” Walsh said, adding that Long Lake Township, which doesn’t have a parks and rec department, won’t be able to keep up with taking care of the park.
“Nobody talks about how this is going to cost Long Lake Township residents more money,” Walsh said.
Before the vote was taken more than a dozen people spoke out against the transfer.
Many of them work for CFS or for Youthworks, which is in the first few months of a three-year lease of about half of the dormitory space at Twin Lakes Park.
Long Lake Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool, who brought the transfer proposal to the county board, said he has no intention of canceling the lease.
“Our goal is to continue working with them,” Lemcool said, though he added he has a concern with long-term housing.
Commissioner Penny Morris, who represents Long Lake Township, said she supported the transfer because she is acting on behalf of township officials in her district. She also said Lemcool is a community leader who keeps his word.
Transferring ownership of the park has been an issue for more than a year, but there has been poor communication throughout the process, Morris said.
“Clearly it’s been talked about way longer than the public has been aware,” she said.
Jewett said the constituents he has talked to are split about 50/50 on whether the park should be kept under the county’s wing. He was also concerned about wording in the policy amendment that said the property could be transferred if the receiving entity would “maintain the intended use.”
“What happens if the intended use after somebody gets it, is changed?” Jewett asked.
The wording was eliminated before the vote was taken. There are deed restrictions on the property from those who donated it many years ago.
Hundley said he was uncomfortable with the broadness of the policy change.
“It basically means we can get rid of essentially every county asset,” Hundley said, including the civic center, the county building, the sheriff’s department fleet. “It just doesn’t pass muster. I think we should leave it alone for now.”
Coffia wanted to know why the transfer is being done and why it had to be done in such a hurry, without giving representatives from CFS, Youthworks and the county Parks and Recreation Department an opportunity to be involved in the discussion.
Coffia said they were limited to the standard three minutes of public comment and there was no discussion with commissioners, which is not allowed in that designated time.
Giving up the park would not only cost the county money, it would be giving up a cell phone tower lease that will bring in about $900,000 income over 70 years, she said.
Coffia said it was clear by the way the policy change was presented by the administration that it was to allow for the disposal of the park. She asked to have the issue tabled, but her request was defeated along party lines.
Jewett said the policy change does not look good.
“It does appear that this has been amended because of the Twin Lakes property and the appearance does not look well, but I do agree that it needs to be amended,” Jewett said. “Optics-wise, it does not look good.”
Hentschel said the policy was about good governance. If it was all about Twin Lakes the board could have voted to suspend the policy, he said.
County Administrator Nate Alger said township officials would like to have the transfer done before the 2023 budget is finalized. The township proposal came before the county board in January, after the county Parks and Recreation Department voted to keep ownership of the park as is.
Alger was directed by the board to continue discussions with township officials regarding the transfer proposal. County staff was told to come up with options on how the county could dispose of the property, he said, adding that there is disagreement among staff about whether to keep the 175-acre park or not.
“This is your decision to make,” he told board members Wednesday. “It’s neither unlawful or unethical. It’s your vote.”
Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson said county staff asked for a decision on the matter and he didn’t want to leave them hanging.
“I think the residents of this county will get a better park because of this transition,” Nelson said.
The lease with Youthworks has a 90-day termination clause that has some commissioners worried, but civic counsel Kit Tholen said the clause could be eliminated in a transfer agreement worked out between the county and the township. The agreement will also include language that gives the county first right of refusal if the township no longer wants the property.
The county will hire an outside attorney to broker that agreement, which will be brought to the board for approval, Alger said.
