TRAVERSE CITY — A dozen Grand Traverse County residents applied to fill an open seat on the Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees.
The vacancy was created by the Oct. 17 resignation of Trustee Michael Estes, who was elected to a six-year term in 2016.
The new trustee will finish out that term, which has a little more than one year left. The next trustee election takes place in November 2022.
Interviews of the 12 applicants will be done and a new trustee chosen at a special meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Hagerty Center. The meeting is open to the public.
Under Michigan law a new trustee must be appointed within 30 days.
Candidates are Jackie Anderson, Vince Cornellier, Brian Craig, Madison Ford, David Grams, Todd Hall, Mattias Johnson, Lisa Wyatt Knowlton, Andy Robitshek, Ty Schmidt and Thomas Webb, all of Traverse City; and Pamela Horne of Interlochen.
Estes, who also served two terms as mayor of Traverse City, did not give a reason for his resignation.
He had missed several online meetings during the pandemic, saying it was his way of protesting Zoom meetings.
