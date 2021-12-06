KINGSLEY — A 38-year-old Tustin man is dead after his Chevy Suburban T-boned a Penske truck that slid into the intersection of Summit City and Walton Roads in Grand Traverse County's Paradise Township, law enforcement officials said.
Police are still investigating the incident and were in the process of notifying next of kin.
Lt. Brian Giddis, of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, said police were currently exploring charges against the Penske driver.
“We’re putting a report together, we’re investigating and we’ll eventually be sending the report over to the prosecutor,” Giddis said.
”But, on its face, it looks like we have a violation of the basic speed law, probably, with the sliding and then losing control and then sliding and then the stop-sign violation.”
At 9:12 a.m. on Sunday, the man was driving his Chevy Suburban southbound on Summit City Road, approaching the intersection at Walton Road, where there is a stop sign.
Two Penske trucks, one following another, were traveling westbound on Walton Road together when the lead Penske truck approached the stop sign at Summit City Road.
The lead Penske truck attempted to stop for the stop sign but couldn’t and slid into the intersection, directly into the path of the man’s Suburban, Giddis said.
This caused the Suburban to crash into the side of the Penske box truck.
Traverse City Patrol Services Division Lt. Erich Bohrer said, despite the snowfall on Sunday, there were not a lot of crashes reported in the city this weekend.
Bohrer said there was one incident involving a vehicle that went off the road and hit a light pole at College Drive and Munson Avenue. The driver complained of chest and abdomen pain but was cleared by EMS personnel when they arrived.
