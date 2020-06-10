TRAVERSE CITY — Four positives were identified so far from a mass COVID-19 testing event in the region, though health official have only received about a quarter of the results.
Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger updated Grand Traverse County Commissioners Wednesday about the Turtle Creek Casino testing event held May 29-30 when more than 800 people attended.
“We’ve received about 27 percent of the results, so not near what we were told — we were told we would get results in 48 hours,” Hirschenberger said. “Of the 216 total that we have received, we have 4 that were positive, 209 that were negative and three that were invalid."
Invalid tests are samples that are not able to be processed for various of reasons, she said.
All 4 positive tests were of Grand Traverse County residents; an additional 10 test results were received for out-of-county residents and those all came back negative, Hirschenberger said.
As of Wednesday morning, Grand Traverse County has 34 total positive cases, 6 probable cases, 17 recoveries and 5 deaths, Hirschenberger said.
Additional results from the drive-through testing are expected in the next few days, she said.
