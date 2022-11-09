BELLAIRE — County clerks around Northwest Michigan credited statewide ballot questions and surging interest in ongoing events for driving high turnout to the 2022 midterm elections.
Antrim County election clerks were still counting as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, with about half the county’s precincts reporting, county Clerk Sheryl Guy said. Those who submitted unofficial numbers by then showed solid turnout — Forest Home Township reported 71 percent of its registered voters took part, for example.
Lines at some polling places in the county started forming first thing in the morning, Guy said. For Antrim, that’s a sign of a good showing, since voters typically show up at a steady pace but don’t stand in long lines.
Absentee voting rates increased, too, and Guy figured up to 90 percent of voters who requested one had returned their ballot, she said, although she didn’t have the countywide total offhand.
Guy believed the lead-up to the 2022 midterms drove higher-than-normal engagement, she said. The turnout showed people still have a lot of interest in and concerns about what’s happening. Three statewide ballot questions, especially one concerning abortion, likely increased interest too.
“I am just delighted that people are doing their civic duty and coming to the polls, and if they’re not coming to the polls, they’re requesting an (absentee ballot) and they’re having a say in what happens with democracy in our country,” she said.
Numbers and anecdotes from county clerks around the area show Antrim County voters weren’t the only ones showing up in droves.
By 3 p.m. on Election Day, 20.6 percent of Grand Traverse County’s registered voters turned out to the polls in-person.
In the same county, municipal clerks issued 26,531 absentee ballots, and voters returned 24,202, or 91.22 percent, as of 4 p.m. on Election Day.
Calls to the county clerk’s office on Election Night received no answer.
Kalkaska County Clerk Deb Hill said she heard the precincts around the county have been busy, perhaps due to the good weather or the ballot proposals. She’s heard no reports of harassment at the polls.
“It’s been busy, but that’s good,” Hill said. “It’s good that people are voting.”
Leelanau County, where voters often show up in high percentages, carried on the trend with most precincts reporting as of midnight showing turnouts of 70 percent or more.
Empire Township led the pack, with 77 percent of registered voters either showing up in person or casting an absentee ballot — most townships that reported those statistics separately had a fairly even split between the two.
The Leelanau County clerk’s office could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.