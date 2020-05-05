TRAVERSE CITY — Work to add turn lanes to a busy Traverse City intersection should wrap in two weeks.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is adding a right-turn lane for northbound drivers turning east onto 14th Street from U.S. Highway 31, according to a release. They're also marking a dual left-turn lane from 14th Street onto U.S Highway 31 heading south. It's a $294,000 project.
Drivers headed north on U.S. Highway 31 will see the outer lane closed while work continues, set to start Monday and end May 22, according to the release.
The intersection also got new traffic signals, which combined with the new turn lanes should help traffic flow, according to the release.
