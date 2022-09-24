From Staff Reports
ACME — Plans to repurpose a vacant K-Mart in Acme Township could be headed for a final vote.
Township trustees are set to meet Tuesday to discuss a planned unit development proposal from Strathmore Real Estate Group to turn the vacant retail building into self-storage, warehouse space, indoor pickleball courts, a coffee shop and more. The company also plans to build 186 apartments in several buildings in the store’s parking lot.
The meeting is 7 p.m. at Feast of Victory Church, 4444 Mt. Hope Rd., according to the township.
Some neighbors and other township residents criticized the plans for self-storage and warehouse space, calling the light industrial uses a bad fit for such a prominent commercial site. Some have also pointed to the company’s onetime CEO, Scott Chappelle pleading guilty in April to tax evasion in federal court — his sentencing was rescheduled to Oct. 11, court documents show.
Jacob Chappelle, Strathmore Real Estate Group’s principal and Scott’s son, previously said his father has no financial interest in or control of the project and has served in an advisory role only — township Attorney Jeff Jocks told planners they must treat every applicant equally.
The storage space is less than initially proposed and will help finance the project, Jacob Chappelle previously said.
Some township planners who initially doubted the self-storage component softened their outlook, although planners agreed to add some conditions limiting the opening hours for warehouse space to avoid disruptions to nearby residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.