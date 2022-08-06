TRAVERSE CITY — For current Traverse City Area Public Schools board members Matt Anderson and Sue Kelly, it is time to move on.
Anderson has served on the TCAPS board of education since mid-2018 and Kelly has served on the board since 2015, with two as board president. Anderson and Kelly’s seats are both back up for grabs this November, but neither will be seeking re-election.
In the past few years, the TCAPS board of education has dealt with difficulties, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. In the process, the board has seen a lot of turnover; Anderson and Kelly are currently the only board members who were appointed before 2019.
Both Kelly and Anderson reflect on their time as trustees positively, but feel it is time for new faces on the board.
Anderson said his years on the board have been rewarding, but the work has taken up a lot of his time in the past five years, and he has to travel a lot for work, and since he now cannot join meetings remotely, he would have to miss a lot of future meetings. He’s looking to focus his time on volunteer efforts.
Kelly said she’s happy with the direction that TCAPS is moving in, so she feels it is time for new community members to take over. She also has plans to travel out-of-state frequently in the future, she said.
“My time on the board has been incredible. A great learning experience. I’m really thrilled with the direction TCAPS has come in the last eight years,” Kelly said. “Our new superintendent and our current board are just outstanding, and it’s been a real honor and pleasant pleasure to serve the community and support public education.”
Eight years ago, Kelly sought out a seat on the board because she was interested in serving the community that she has lived and worked in for more than 30 years, she said. In the time since then, the school district established a strong financial base and hired a new superintendent, John VanWagoner, two things that Kelly is proud of when looking back on her time on the board, she said.
Anderson, a TCAPS graduate himself, served on the education board at the Pathfinder School for six years before being appointed to the TCAPS board in July 2018 after former TCAPS trustee Jan Geht resigned. Later that year, he ran for a full-term on the board and was elected.
In 2018, Anderson first sought a seat on the board because he’s long been interested in education and feels strongly about trying to help young people be successful, and he wanted to contribute his experience to help the school district, he said.
“It’s about service to me. It’s about trying to help out with no other agendas,” Anderson said. “These are volunteer positions, and I spent a lot of time and effort and dedication trying to do the right thing.”
Anderson said he’s proud of the board for the time put into developing and eventually passing the district’s strategic plan.
“In particular this last year, 2022, has been my most rewarding year on the board, because of the ability of the current leadership of the board to work together towards doing something that actually helps the kids, which is putting the strategic plan together,” Anderson said. “That’s what I got onto the school board to do.”
He also is proud of how the school board navigated the difficulties presented to them by the COVID-19 pandemic by keeping kids in class most of the time.
One of the more prominent controversies from both trustees’ tenure on the board was the departure of Superintendent Ann Cardon, who resigned from her post just 78 days into her three-year contract following a complaint letter penned by Kelly that laid out criticisms against the new administrator.
After widespread backlash against the board for its lack of transparency about the events, the board ratified Cardon’s resignation and paid her $180,000 in a separation agreement.
While the controversy surrounding Cardon’s exit played out, parents became increasingly frustrated with the board’s lack of transparency under Kelly’s leadership. A group eventually filed to recall both Anderson and Kelly, as well as former trustee Pam Forton.
The effort failed to garner enough signatures, in part because it coincided with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have worked as a board very successfully and very strategically, and I’m really proud of the work that’s been done. Have we made mistakes? We sure have. I think everybody does,” Kelly said. “And, as a board, we stood in the gap and moved forward as best we could.”
The entire issue surrounding Cardon’s exit was disappointing and set the board back, Anderson said. He also was disappointed that he was involved in the recall effort, he said.
“I tried to do the best I could at the time,” he said.
“I prefer to look forward,” Anderson said. “That was an unfortunate time for the community and the school district … I prefer to focus on other recent accomplishments of the board that have been positive.”
As they leave the board behind with a newly enacted strategic plan, both said they hope the current and new board members who take their places will focus on issues that will make the most difference to students.
Anderson said he hopes the new board focuses on helping students and staff succeed.
“I hope that the new board, whoever the new members are, will know that they have good leadership in place and they have a good superintendent,” he said.
The board will have to address the building infrastructure at Central Grade School, Kelly said.
Ensuring the district has high quality teachers also should be a top concern, she said.
“We’ve got to continue to make sure that the operations of the district are at the highest level and that our teachers that are recruited and brought in are of the highest caliber,” Kelly said. “The Grand Traverse area is a wonderful place to live and work and we need to continue to maintain TCAPS as a wonderful education facility.”
