TRAVERSE CITY — Comments in Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy employees’ emails caused dismay among some members of a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance response citizen’s advisory workgroup.
Some Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Citizen’s Advisory Workgroup members also are pushing for earlier notification to people when EGLE starts investigating PFAS contamination, but the executive director of the state’s response team said it’s not that simple.
EGLE started precautionary drinking water sampling in situations where the department knows PFAS was released, said MPART Executive Director Abigail Hendershott. That was the case when the department recently began looking for contamination around airports where PFAS-containing firefighting foam was used for years, including Oakland County International Airport.
“In those cases, instead of waiting for the airports to do enough investigation to collect enough data, based on the (citizen’s advisory workgroup’s) recommendation for notification, EGLE then went out and handed out letters to residents saying we want to sample your wells,” she said.
It’s a positive step, said Tony Spaniola, a citizen’s advisory workgroup member.
He’s also the co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network and became heavily involved in the issue after his summer home in Oscoda was impacted by the substance after years of firefighting foam use at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
But he and other citizen’s advisory workgroup members want earlier notification than that, pointing to the eight-month delay between when EGLE flagged homes in East Bay Township as potentially being impacted by PFAS and when the homeowners were notified.
Any delay could mean homeowners are ingesting PFAS that much longer, Spaniola said.
“Eighth months is a long time, and the chemicals that you ingest in eight months will be with you for decades,” he said.
Known as “forever chemicals” because of their persistence, PFAS is a class of thousands of synthetic compounds with a variety of uses, from nonstick cookware to waterproofing fabric to a firefighting foam that effectively smothers hydrocarbon fires, as previously reported.
Ingesting PFAS causes health effects ranging from high cholesterol to impaired immune responses and liver function, For Love of Water Senior Advisor Dave Dempsey said. It has also been linked to kidney and heart disease, osteoarthritis and fertility issues, among others.
Hendershott said EGLE is putting out notifications through town hall meetings and by alerting local government officials when it starts a PFAS investigation.
But fully implementing the citizen’s advisory workgroup’s notification protocol would be made difficult by lack of resources, and coordinating the various departments within EGLE responsible for holding polluters accountable, Hendershott said.
Plus, the workgroup’s recommendation wasn’t specific in how notification should take place, and how “investigation” should be defined.
“So when it comes to the PFAS world, our main notification opportunity has been putting the information out on the website, doing local official calls with every single site, doing townhalls and getting that information out to the community in that way,” she said.
Spaniola and other workgroup members think there’s a deeper issue within EGLE. Workgroup member Lynn McIntosh noted the eight-month delay in East Bay Township was short compared to the years that passed before the public was notified about PFAS contamination in Oscoda and Rockford.
Emails among EGLE staff about the East Bay Township response timeline seemed to show they were more concerned about the department’s public relations than dealing with the truth or solving the issue, said citizen’s advisory workgroup member Connie Boris.
For Spaniola, those emails were confirmation that EGLE’s trust issues dating back way earlier than the Flint water crisis haven’t gone away. He recalled the official indifference that farmers railed against in the 1970s when cattle across the state were contaminated by feed laced with polybrominated biphenyl.
He thinks the agency should bring in a facilitator to help with citizen’s advisory workgroup meetings, just as one helped with meetings with the U.S. Air Force in Oscoda.
“I think that, in terms of the bigger picture, EGLE’s got to do some serious self-reflection, they’ve got to recognize that there is a problem, and that the concerns that people have in the communities are not manufactured or craziness or emotionalism or just wild-eyed passion,” he said. “They’re real concerns, and I think that there’s got to be a more honest level of communication from the EGLE folks.”
Until EGLE acknowledges there’s a problem and discusses it frankly, the agency will never close that trust gap, Spaniola said.
Scott Dean, an EGLE spokesperson, said he believes there’s a general lack of trust between the public and institutions, be it government agencies or the media. He agreed everyone needs to do a better job and “show your homework,” and that EGLE can do so by providing more data.
“I think once again that science and data drive effective responses, particularly when dealing with something like PFAS, which is such a ubiquitous compound,” he said.
Hendershott said she thinks MPART has made great strides in putting a lot of fears at ease, and it continues to work to get more data to the public. That includes a soon-to-be-released map laying out PFAS data from across the state.
EGLE takes public comments seriously and it’s important for the agency to have citizens’ trust, including the workgroup, she said. She’ll follow up on suggestions from workgroup members, including bringing EGLE Director Liesl Eichler Clark to meetings to hear from the workgroup.
“I think there’s always lessons to be learned, we can always do better and we’re always trying to do better,” she said. “I think it’s a continuous process of improvement.”
