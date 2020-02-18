TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg man escaped a slippery situation without injury after he lost control of his truck and nearly ended up in East Grand Traverse Bay waters.
The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday along U.S. 31 near Five Mile Road. Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Oosse said the driver, a 56-year-old man, did not suffer any injuries — although the airbags were deployed.
Oosse said speed was a factor in the crash and that the driver was going too fast for the conditions. Oosse reported the man, who was headed south, switched from the left lane to the right lane to pass traffic when he lost control. The truck, a black Dodge pickup, ended up in the rocks.
Emergency personnel cleared the scene at 8:56 a.m., Oosse said.
