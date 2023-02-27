THOMPSONVILLE — A pickup truck crashed into the Laughing Horse Saloon during bar time with patrons reporting the truck in drive with tires spinning before they turned it off.
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office announced that a 2016 Toyota Tundra crashed into the bar located at 15888 Lindy Road in Colfax Twp. at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. The driver, identified by his drivers license as a 23-year-old Traverse City resident, did not recall where he was, or how he had gotten there, according to a press statement. He appeared to have no physical injuries. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol level, but had not been arraigned as of Monday morning.
On-site witnesses reported they had to force the door of the vehicle open to remove the driver and turn the vehicle off prior to the arrival of the deputies about 3 to 5 minutes after the crash, the release said.
"Contrary to rumors and some social media posts, this incident does not appear to be intentional or related to any other local incidents," the release read.
