TRAVERSE CITY — A traffic stop led Michigan State Police troopers to arrest two people on suspicion of drug possession, officials said in a release.
On Thursday troopers from MSP's Traverse City Post conducted a traffic stop on West South Airport Road near Park Drive in Garfield Township and asked the driver — a Cadillac man, 33 — to exit his car after discovering he did not have a valid driver's license, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Once the driver got out, Carroll said the Cadillac man began to reach inside his front pocket, which contained a glass pipe with a "significant amount of methamphetamine residue."
His front-seat passenger — a Traverse City woman, 35 — then told troopers she was concealing drug paraphernalia and heroin in her bra and a small bag of methamphetamine in her underwear, which she hid for the driver as they were pulled over.
Carroll said she turned over all of those items to law enforcement.
Both the driver and passenger were then taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and driving while license is suspended and possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
They are currently still in custody, pending their arraignment at the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County.
