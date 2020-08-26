CADILLAC — Four blown tires and a stroke at the wheel could’ve spelled the end for a Petoskey man — if a Michigan State Police trooper hadn't intervened.
A flurry of 911 calls from concerned drivers along U.S. 131 on Tuesday morning alerted police to the odd sight, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Cadillac-based Trooper Tyler Baker heard the call and took off toward mile marker 188, the last place callers reported seeing the driver.
Once there, Baker found an 84-year-old man’s white Chevy Equinox rumbling along the shoulder at a snail’s pace with four completely shredded tires, according to Carroll. Baker flicked on his lights and siren, but the driver didn't react.
Baker then tried pulling aside the driver and calling to him, which again proved unsuccessful.
“I think at that point he realized something wasn’t right,” Carroll said.
So Baker tried a more unusual technique — pulling in front of the man and gradually slowing down, using his patrol vehicle to slow the man's car.
Both Baker’s patrol SUV and the 84-year-old’s Equinox bore minor damage, but it worked.
Baker approached the driver, encountering an unexpected response.
“He was talking, but he was really confused — typical signs of having a stroke,” Carroll said. “(He) was incoherent and not sure what to do.”
Baker quickly realized he was intervening in a medical emergency and called for help. EMS workers whisked the man to Cadillac Hospital shortly after 7 a.m., Carroll said.
Doctors reported back to MSP later that day — informing Baker that if he hadn’t acted fast, the 84-year-old would almost certainly not have survived.
His trip apparently started near the Petoskey/Harbor Springs area, Carroll said. He wasn’t sure how long the 84-year-old had been driving, and investigators are still determining the route the man took and how he shredded the Equinox’s tires.
During their investigation troopers discover the car’s brakes were completely inoperable and the man had clocked more than 100 miles behind the wheel that morning.
Carroll said Baker took recognition for his good deed gracefully.
“He was pretty humble — ‘We do a lot of good stuff all the time and I was just there and doing what I’m supposed to do,’ (he said),” Carroll said. “We’re proud of him and what he did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.