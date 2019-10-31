TRAVERSE CITY — Move over orange, Buzz Lightyear will celebrate Halloween with a teal pumpkin.
Wendell Earl, almost 2 years old and dressed as his favorite character, has a life-threatening allergy to tree nuts.
This means constant vigilance about everything he eats. After his diagnosis nearly a year ago, the family’s beloved Halloween celebrations suddenly seemed impossible.
Then Wendell’s mom, Lauren Earl, discovered the Teal Pumpkin Project through the nonprofit Food Allergy Research and Education.
The project provides an online, nationwide map of participating homes offering non-food teats to trick-or-treaters.
“We’re super-big Halloween fans in general and wanted to instill that love in our son,” said Lauren Earl.
The Teal Pumpkin Project allows her son to trick-or-treat safely and avoid enjoy Halloween without feeling deprived, Lauren said.
She said she hopes more families will join the Teal Pumpkin Project as it’s easy to register an address on the map.
Grandma, or Sara Earl, decided to play along.
Opening her in-town location for their Teal Pumpkin Project effort, she stocked up on small gifts to hand out: Mardi Gras beads, glow sticks, little paddle ball games, airplanes to assemble, pencils and bouncy balls.
“It’s nothing extravagant because we don’t know what to expect,” said Sarah Earl.
Lauren Earl has also been sharing information and fliers about the Teal Pumpkin Project around town, including at the library and schools. She also plans to talk about food allergies and the project Halloween night when she can.
“Another thing that FARE does is they have little printable fliers you can hand out,” she said.
An unexpected help has been that even parents not motivated by allergy concerns want to limit the amount of candy.
“People over the past couple of years are finding ways to reduce that while still making Halloween fun and exciting,” she added.
A mom started the Teal Pumpkin Project in 2012 as a grassroots effort. FARE loved the inclusive idea so much they incorporated it nationally beginning in 2014.
In 2018, approximately 33,000 families registered with the project, a 22 percent increase over the previous year.
“FARE families are just very excited to see the proliferation of the program because it provides opportunities for their kids to be fully included in one of the favorite holidays for children in America,” said Lisa Gable, CEO of FARE, which is based in northern Virginia. “It’s also an educational opportunity so people can understand about life with food allergies.”
Gable believes that the number of Teal Pumpkin Project participants is actually higher as not everyone wants to register their home address online. In addition, the idea is also informally spreading as major retail stores, such as Target, Walmart and CVS, offer teal-colored Halloween pumpkins.
“We’re just very excited to get the word out,” she said. “It’s an open source project and we’re excited to see it take off.”
An avid reader and researcher, Lauren Earl found FARE online after her son’s diagnosis. Cooking everything from scratch and vigilantly reading all food labels is now a way of life for the young family.
Fortunately, Wendell’s preschool has been supportive and she has taken staff printouts from FARE listing dietary rules and information by allergy.
“Everyone I’ve talked to around Traverse City has been super inclusive and nice, willing to talk about it,” Lauren said.
