TRAVERSE CITY — Anishinaabek leaders from sovereign nations across Michigan are in support of legislation introduced that would ensure Native American children involved in tribal court systems and their guardians receive access to the same support as those in state courts.
Senate Bills 137 and 138 introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, and Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, will amend language and introduce legislative provisions to ensure Michigan Native American children will benefit from guardianship assistance on an equal basis, and to support more children being permanently placed with guardians instead of temporary foster care.
“These bills will fix a fundamentally unfair situation in which the state can provide support for a child to be placed in foster care with strangers, but cannot provide that same amount to a guardian within their own community or extended family,” Irwin said.
Currently, the Guardianship Assistance Program provides financial support for families who provide permanent guardianship for children when adoption or family reunification are not appropriate options.
Both of the Senate bills would make more Michigan families eligible for the Guardianship Assistance Program — without regard to which court orders a child’s guardianship. Currently, children with guardianship orders from tribal courts or out-of-state courts do not qualify for this assistance.
Tribal Chairman of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians David Arroyo said the sovereign nation supports the legislation, and any “that is dedicated to the protection and wellbeing of tribal families.”
Arroyo commented GTB fully rallies behind the measures stated by the United Tribes of Michigan, which works on behalf of Michigan’s federally recognized tribes in supporting both bills.
“Guardianship is greatly needed, as it most closely resembles and honors our traditional practices, while ensuring legal protections for our children,” according to Jamie Stuck, president of the United Tribes of Michigan. The legislation would allow for all of the 12 federally recognized Tribal Courts in Michigan to access GAP funds and serve Michigan’s Indigenous children.
“The Tribes and the state have recognized each other’s sovereign status by the implementation of conforming laws for the protection of minors, such as the Michigan Indian Child Welfare Protection Act,” Stuck said. “The GAP amendments continue this laudable process of mutual recognition of tribal protection court orders and state guardianship processes to offer seamless protection of children across jurisdictional borders of the Tribe and the State, while at the same time, recognizing the legitimate independent interests of each tribal sovereign and the state.”
Chairman Austin Lowes of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Whitney Gravelle, president of the Bay Mills Indian Community, also expressed support for the bills.
Both commented on the sense of urgency in a public statement around the issue for many Anishinaabek families within their communities that desire guardianships to preserve the established familial relationship with the children’s parents.
Lowes, who is also a trained social worker, said he personally is aware of 10 Sault Tribe families and many other Indigenous families from around the state who are not able to participate in the Guardianship Assistance Program.
“When this happens, children have to remain in unfamiliar foster homes rather than in the home of a close relative, and those foster families may not uphold tribal cultures or customs,” said Lowes.
The bills have been referred to the Senate Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety.
