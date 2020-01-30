PESHAWBESTOWN — Sixty area projects received tribal grant dollars in the latest gambling revenue allocation to local governments.
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians on Thursday announced that about $854,575 in gaming revenue was distributed as part of a 2 percent allocation required under terms of a consent decree that settled a federal lawsuit. The funds are distributed to local governments twice a year for either public or nonprofit projects.
Tribal officials received 78 applications during this grant cycle that sought a collective $1.65 million.
Among the projects funded are:
- $20,000 for Benzie County Sheriff's Office to upgrade the jail camera system to a digital format;
- $20,000 for Cedar Area Fire and Rescue to purchase the Jaws of Life for use in emergency responses;
- $25,000 for East Bay Charter Township Parks Commission toward Mt. Holiday's effort to upgrade the aging groomer currently in use;
- $23,329 for Glen Lake Fire Department for a power cot and load system to be installed in the ambulance to assist with lifting patients;
- $34,850 for Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners to provide funds to nonprofit Safe Haven, a safety shelter for children and at-risk parents in domestic violence or high-conflict situations;
- $36,366 for Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District to provide funding for nonprofit Michael's Place, a grief and crisis support organization;
- and, $18,069 for Whitewater Township for the renovation of the restrooms in the bathhouse at Whitewater Township Park campground.
The next round of 2 percent allocation grants will be distributed in July.
Since this video gaming revenue allocation program began in 1994, the tribe has distributed more than $41 million to local governments and organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.