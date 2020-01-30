Snow, cold usher in downhill ski season (copy)

Short lift lines greeted skiers at Mt. Holiday in this file photo from January 2016. An aging groomer in use at the facility in East Bay Charter Township will be upgraded this year with a tribal gaming revenue allocation grant.

 Record-Eagle file photo/Dan Nielsen

PESHAWBESTOWN — Sixty area projects received tribal grant dollars in the latest gambling revenue allocation to local governments.

The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians on Thursday announced that about $854,575 in gaming revenue was distributed as part of a 2 percent allocation required under terms of a consent decree that settled a federal lawsuit. The funds are distributed to local governments twice a year for either public or nonprofit projects.

Tribal officials received 78 applications during this grant cycle that sought a collective $1.65 million.

Among the projects funded are: 

  • $20,000 for Benzie County Sheriff's Office to upgrade the jail camera system to a digital format;
  • $20,000 for Cedar Area Fire and Rescue to purchase the Jaws of Life for use in emergency responses; 
  • $25,000 for East Bay Charter Township Parks Commission toward Mt. Holiday's effort to upgrade the aging groomer currently in use;
  • $23,329 for Glen Lake Fire Department for a power cot and load system to be installed in the ambulance to assist with lifting patients;
  • $34,850 for Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners to provide funds to nonprofit Safe Haven, a safety shelter for children and at-risk parents in domestic violence or high-conflict situations;
  • $36,366 for Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District to provide funding for nonprofit Michael's Place, a grief and crisis support organization;
  • and, $18,069 for Whitewater Township for the renovation of the restrooms in the bathhouse at Whitewater Township Park campground.

The next round of 2 percent allocation grants will be distributed in July. 

Since this video gaming revenue allocation program began in 1994, the tribe has distributed more than $41 million to local governments and organizations.

