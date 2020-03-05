BELLAIRE — Terry Starr will have his day in court — or a few days.
Nearly 11 months to the day after he stood — handcuffed and chained — in the 86th District courtroom of the Antrim County Courthouse and was arraigned on three felony counts, the suspended Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent heads to trial Monday on reduced misdemeanor charges.
Starr said he’s feeling “wonderful,” in spite of the crimes of which he’s accused.
“I’m feeling better every day that truth and justice will prevail,” he said Wednesday after a final conference in front of 86th District Court Judge Bob Cooney.
Starr has maintained his innocence from the outset after his arrest in April 2019 and also rejected at least one plea bargain offer throughout the process.
He was originally to stand trial in early January for two felonies — one count of false report of a felony, one count of intentional false report of child abuse — and one misdemeanor count of falsely and maliciously accusing another of a crime.
Michigan State Police investigators claim that Starr, in January 2018 when he was the principal at Cherryland Elementary School, sent a batch of anonymous letters to several Elk Rapids Public Schools officials, including himself, accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions that would constitute criminal sexual assault against a now-graduated student during a pep rally in the fall of 2012.
However, the purported criminal sexual conduct — which all parties agree did not take place — only constituted a fourth-degree charge with no physical harm, which is a misdemeanor, according to the penal code. The false report of a misdemeanor does not and cannot, by law, constitute a felony charge. Instead it is a misdemeanor charge.
Starr now stands accused of false report of a misdemeanor, intentional false report of child abuse — a misdemeanor — and the original false and malicious accusation of a crime.
Jury selection and opening statements are scheduled for Monday, followed by witness testimony Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday before jurors decide.
Jurors will hear from Michigan State Police Sgt. Stephen Porter, who investigated the claims against Starr, Travis, the former student as well as former Elk Rapids Superintendent Stephen Prissel.
MSP Lt. Mark Goff, a forensic analyst and handwriting expert, is set to take the stand for the prosecution Wednesday and state that his examination of writing samples provided by Starr, Travis, Prissel and former Elk Rapids administrator Jim Standerfer gave him a “probable” conclusion that Starr wrote the letters.
Erich Speckin, the handwriting expert for the defense, said his examination of Starr’s samples as compared to the envelopes eliminated Starr as the one who addressed the envelopes. He is also expected to testify Wednesday.
Donald Passenger and Jonathan Moothart, Starr’s attorneys, argued with Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter regarding jury instructions Wednesday.
“Mr. Starr never wrote any of these letters and never addressed any of these envelopes,” Passenger said to Cooney. “They (the prosecution) need to prove that he did so in order to prevail, and they won’t be able to.”
At issue Wednesday was the count of intentional false report of child abuse to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Moothart said that because the former student is now of an adult age, a report to the MDHHS from Prissel, who is a mandatory reporter, was unnecessary. Moothart also said Prissel’s report is not false because it stated there was no evidence to conclude Travis committed the crime the anonymous letter cited.
Rossiter disagreed and said the report was not Prissel’s report to MDHHS but instead the anonymous letter.
Rossiter said Michigan’s child protection law does not require a school administrator to conduct an investigation into claims against a district employee, including a principal, and that the letter set everything in motion.
“He (Prissel) could have said, ‘Wow, this is bad,’ and forwarded the letter,” Rossiter said, “But allowing them (the school) to be the final determiner of whether or not it rises to the level of an investigation is kind of like putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.”
Cooney did not make a decision on what constituted the report, but said he would take both arguments under advisement before ruling on the matter.
“We’ve taken a one-word statute and way overcomplicated it,” Cooney said. “The issue here is whether it was the defendant or not who made the report, and nothing else.”
Jury selection begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Antrim County Courthouse.
