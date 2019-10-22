TRAVERSE CITY — Ordinance changes aimed at bolstering tree protections in Traverse City could pass before the leaves all fall.
City commissioners voted 4-2 to schedule the ordinance amendments for a hearing and possible introduction on Nov. 5. Their vote moves forth an ordinance long in the making, and one that has undergone many revisions.
The latest changes prompted concerns from Commissioner Brian McGillivary, also a planning commissioner who served on a subcommittee tasked with drafting the ordinance. He wondered if planning commissioners would recognize the latest language.
“It just continues to change and to be altered,” he said. “I’m not saying the changes are all bad or all good, obviously I don’t like the roundabout way we’re exempting city services, but some of them may make sense, I’m just having a hard time trying to digest it all,” he said.
City Planner Russ Soyring said the latest tweaks came after DTE and Consumers Energy raised concerns about how the ordinance would impact tree trimming around utilities. The revisions clearly state removal of woody plants for the installation or maintenance of essential services would be exempt from the ordinance.
The proposal requires a site plan review for clearing more than 20,000 square feet, and lowers the cutoff behind a requirement to get a land use permit for clearing woody vegetation, to 4,000 square feet from 8,000.
It would require a permit for cutting more than 10 trees wider than six inches in diameter at breast height or more than two trees wider than 24 inches. Most of the city also would have a tree canopy requirement.
That canopy requirement would add to development costs — Soyring said a lot along Woodmere Avenue owned by Lear Corporation would cost about $57,000, either to replant or buy credits by paying into a city tree fund.
Another proposed affordable housing development pitched for a Wellington Street lot would need another 14 trees than what was planned, Soyring said. That would be another $4,200.
The lot could hold 120 dwellings, so the costs work out to about $312 per dwelling, Soyring said. That pales in comparison to the city’s existing requirement of one parking space per dwelling, which could tack on $3,000 per house.
“If you really want to address affordability, you might want to look at parking requirements to help reduce the costs of development in the city,” he said.
Soyring suggested the city’s tree fund be used to help affordable housing developers pay for landscaping costs. City leaders also could trim an affordable housing project’s payment in lieu of taxes bill to offset those costs, he said.
The ordinance won’t be up for adoption for two more weeks, but that didn’t stop commissioners from debating it. They pitched different scenarios to see how the regulations would work, and Commissioner Amy Shamroe said she wanted the city to have the ability to penalize rule-breakers, especially egregious ones.
Commissioner Tim Werner, who also participated in drafting the ordinance, voted “no.” He repeated his previous assertion that the ordinance would do nothing to address the climate change crisis, later adding he saw the ordinance as a move toward a “gated community mentality.”
“To me, what I see is it’s all about appearances and aesthetics of other properties, private properties,” he said. “We value trees but we also value many other things like workforce housing, density, et cetera, et cetera — I could just keep going on. I just don’t see the need for this at this particular time to be moved forward.”
The ordinance’s impact to private property owners drew criticism from Commissioner Richard Lewis, who also voted “no.” He balked at the idea that he would have to get a permit to cut down two large trees, or more 10 or more medium-sized trees, and asked who would decide that a tree is “dangerous” and can come down, as the ordinance allows.
Lewis also warned against from delaying the vote until after the Nov. 4 election.
“To be honest with you, do not put it in front of a new city commission,” he said. “Like some of us had to take a tall buildings vote within three weeks of taking office. Not fair, not the right way to do business for new ones. Let them get a handle on how to be a city commissioner.”
Commissioners ultimately decided not to wait.
