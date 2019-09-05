TRAVERSE CITY — Trees in Traverse City have put on two more growth rings since planning commissioners and others started work on tighter tree protections.
City Planner Russ Soyring told planning commissioners as much Wednesday before they agreed to set a public hearing on a draft set of regulations. They’ll hear comments Oct. 8 on rules that would set tree canopy coverage minimums and aim to head off big cuttings.
First, planners went through the 19-page draft leaf by leaf.
Commissioner Heather Shaw peppered Soyring with questions on everything from the draft’s definition of invasive species to language concerning cutting around the Cherry Capital Airport, to how Northwestern Michigan College’s tree canopy should be summed up.
Airport regulations were a sticky issue, and commissioners voiced more frustrations with cuttings done around the airport in March that airport officials said were necessary for wildlife risk mitigation. Shaw said she was skeptical of the rationale, and Soyring said the cuttings appeared to be for development.
Shaw wanted a reference to trees that would infringe on the airspace deleted, as federal rules supersede local ordinances when the cuttings serve an aeronautical purpose.
Commissioner Janet Fleshman agreed, adding it seemed to give “carte blanche” to cutting down trees.
“If this is governed by other laws elsewhere that supersede this, then this does not need to be in there, period,” she said.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert said planners could ask an airport administrator to speak to them on the issue.
Commissioners also debated how to treat NMC. The draft ordinance would set tree canopy minimums for most of the city — lots with two or fewer residences on them would have the lightest requirements of one tree per 4,000 square feet.
Soyring said Munson Healthcare administrators asked that the campus and its three satellites be treated as one, an exception that Shaw and Koebert found acceptable. Fleshman, however, objected to the idea of treating them differently, and Commissioner Jim Tuller joined her.
“That opens the door for others, and that’s not I believe what the position of the commission is,” he said.
Regulation highlights include a proposed land use permit requirement for cutting more than 4,000 square feet of woody vegetation, and a site plan review to clear more than 20,000 square feet, draft language shows. Multifamily, industrial and commercial districts would have to meet tree canopy minimums ranging from 10 percent for the downtown to 50 percent for more dense residential districts.
Compliance would be required for properties where owners build new or add on, according to the draft.
The hearing promises to be the next chapter in a debate punctuated by furor over several big cuttings, one in 2015 for a residential development in the city’s northwest corner and another by the airport in March. Planners pored over a profusion of drafts, and tree advocates debated property owners who saw early proposals as infringements on private property rights.
The current proposal still prompts a variety of “significant concerns” for the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, said Kent Wood, the chamber’s director of government relations.
“I think personally it is in a better spot, a more simpler spot than when we started,” he said.
City resident and Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council Co-Chair Ann Rogers said the group supports the ordinance, even if it doesn’t go as far as the organization would like.
“But it is a start, and you’ve got to start some place, and I’m glad to see this moving forward,” she said.
