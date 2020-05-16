TRAVERSE CITY — An emphatic adjournment brought an end to a nearly three-hour meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority Friday.
How to help downtown businesses dominated the discussion at the monthly meeting — which included a public hearing on the DDA’s proposed budget for 2020-21 — and doubled the duration of a typical gathering of the board of directors.
Public comment at the start and end of the monthly meeting centered on whether the DDA board of directors should enter into a contract with Traverse Connect for up to $50,000. According to a memo from Traverse Connect, a formal agreement would allow it to “identify the needs, goals, and barriers faced by key employers in the DDA district” and “include the implementation of a comprehensive business retention and expansion program.”
An economic organization contract would include $35,000 from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 97 budget and $15,000 from the Old Town TIF. City commissioners scrutinized the proposed contract as part of the DDA’s proposed budget at their meeting on Monday and it was questioned again at the DDA meeting by Mayor Jim Carruthers, some on the DDA board and two members of the public.
Judy Nelson questioned the timing of the proposed $50,000 contract.
“It’s a great idea if things were normal, but things are not normal,” said Nelson, who also said she was “surprised the DDA budget is increasing at all.”
Board member T. Michael Jackson said it’s not the right time to make this kind of expenditure, and said approving the deal would indicate “the DDA has lost its moral compass.”
Other board members, City Manager Marty Colburn and former DDA chair and downtown business owner Bill Golden talked about how important a role Traverse Connect has played and will play in the economic restoration and placement of business downtown.
“Traverse Connect is probably the ultimate resource in this area,” DDA board Treasurer Scott Hardy said.
“I think this is money that will be well spent,” Golden said in the final public comment session. “We have to do everything we can to help the people that are going to be able to stay.”
The board discussed, as a way to attract more pedestrian traffic to Front Street while maintaining social distancing, closing the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street to vehicular traffic. The possible impact on parking, deliveries and traffic flow will be part of three upcoming Zoom meetings, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said.
Derenzy said much preliminary discussion and “out of the box thinking” on the subject has taken place and will continue. Blocking off those two blocks may correlate to the possibility of State Street taking two-way traffic between Union and Park streets.
Jeff Joubran, who owns and operates Sweet Pea at 205 E. Front St., said he normally is opposed to street closures downtown.
“In this case, I believe one of the best things we can do is close Front Street,” he said.
The board discussed at length the DDA’s 2020-21 budget overall. It will return to the city commission on Monday with suggestions made on Friday and come back to the DDA board on June 19. Derenzy said the proposed spending plan is “optimistic and realistic,” while also admitting the DDA will have to “learn to do more with less” in the short term.
Hardy said the decrease in taxable property valuations may not be as volatile as the income streams of the businesses themselves.
DDA board member Richard Lewis said a discussion of the 2020-21 budget will continue into June and beyond. He noted that a plan is “a living document” and budgeted amounts aren’t always spent.
