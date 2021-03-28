TRAVERSE CITY — The notorious west side black bear returned to its stomping grounds with the start of spring.
State wildlife officials confirmed Traverse City’s bear is back to its old habits, rummaging around residential areas and munching easy meals by raiding bird feeders. They tried but never managed to capture the bear last year, and will give it another go this year.
“We are fielding multiple calls and emails about the bear’s activities,” said Stephen Griffith, wildlife biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
“We have already been working with several landowners where the bear has been active, to trap it in one of our live traps,” he said.
Traverse City’s west side bear last year made appearances in the Meijer parking lot, and in countless backyards in neighborhoods along Silver Lake and North Long Lake roads.
Griffith said the DNR’s live traps never caught the bear last year, “likely due to plenty of other food sources in town,” such as birdseed, garbage and even pet food.
“We are trying to spread the word to everyone in the Traverse City area to take down their bird feeders and any other possible sources of food,” he said.
Homeowner Kirt Wenzel said he has bird feeders up for the cardinals at his house on Silver Lake Road, but brings in the seeds each night. Friday night, though, the chore was left too late.
“We didn’t get them in soon enough. He got two of our feeders down,” Wenzel said.
This bear seems to not be wary of exploring places where people frequent, he said.
“Couple days ago he was seen at 3:30 in the afternoon, walking down the center of Creekside Drive,” Wenzel said. “It’s kind of unusual to see them this close to neighborhoods and town.”
Griffith confirmed that bears are generally fearful of humans, but it’s imperative to remove food sources that can attract them.
Michigan’s black bears tend to live about 10 years, with males typically roaming a 100-square-mile area and females sticking to smaller, 20-square-mile territories. Bears are omnivorous and prefer large, continuous hardwood and conifer forests as habitat; females can grow to 250 pounds and males as much as 400 pounds.
More details about the species and Michigan’s bear hunting season can be found at www.michigan.gov/bear online.
Those who wish to report sightings of Traverse City’s west side bear can call the DNR’s local office at 231-922-5280, or send Griffith an email at griffiths1@michigan.gov online.
