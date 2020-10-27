TRAVERSE CITY — Rainstorms dumped 4.4 inches in 36 hours on Traverse City, and its sewage system didn’t overflow, city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said.
That’s how it should be — state regulators require municipal sewer systems to handle a storm with a 1-in-25 chance of dropping so much rain, Krueger said. It’s encouraging, but more investigation’s needed to find out why so much excess water’s getting into the sewers in the first place.
“Just because we passed a 25-year event, we’re not going to stop, we know we have a lot of work to do and we’re continuing down that road,” he told city commissioners at their meeting Monday.
That includes finishing an ongoing study to find sources of infiltration and inflow, one that’s already sent cameras down 4,200 feet of sewer mains to look for leaks, Krueger said. Inspectors checked 335 properties for sump pumps illicitly draining into the sewer system, so far finding more than a dozen.
It’s not many, but just one pumping out 6 gallons a minute can dump hundreds of thousands of gallons in the system per year, Krueger said.
What to do with those sump pumps is tricky, as each property’s different, Krueger said. Some can drain to yards or roof drain systems, while others may have no alternative besides storm drains.
A city contractor plans to inspect 2,250 businesses and homes by the end of its three-year task, and Krueger wants to inspect more than 3,000 feet of a sewer main, among several other tasks to complete the study.
Heavy rains in recent days had Krueger nervous about a possible repeat of one of three spills, he said.
The worst sent more than 50,000 gallons of sewage into the Boardman River when a lift station pump didn’t start.
Lake Michigan levels have dropped roughly 10 inches and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which tracks Great Lakes levels, expects that to continue, Krueger said. That’s taken pressure off swamped sewer lines where cracks and gaps let in groundwater — Krueger said an inspection of one such stretch showed some leaks, and lots of inflow from some lines connecting private properties.
Some options for preventing future overflows include building a new lift station and force main to intercept some of the sewage from the city’s west half, Krueger said. Another would be to line some sewer pipes that get submerged when lake levels rise to keep out groundwater.
Commissioner Tim Werner said the alternatives sounded like workarounds, as building a new lift station wouldn’t stop clean water from entering the system through infiltration and inflow.
Werner and Commissioner Christie Minervini also suggested incentivizing private property owners to address issues with their sump pumps.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary joined them in asking for estimates of how much infiltration and inflow is costing the city before he could back any of the options Krueger presented. But the city might not have a choice, McGillivary added.
“Maybe we’ll have to do something to avoid penalties from the state, but that should be a last resort,” he said.
