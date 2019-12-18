From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Doug Stanton has won the Stephen E. Ambrose Oral History Award for his contribution to the practice and research application of oral history used in his published works on America’s military and wartime experiences from World War II to the War in Afghanistan.
Stanton, who lives in Traverse City, has authored three books: “In Harm’s Way,” “Horse Soldiers” (made into the movie “12 Strong”) and “The Odyssey of Echo Company.”
The award is presented each year by the Rutgers University Living History Society to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the practice or use of oral history. Stanton’s works make extensive use of first-person accounts based on interviews.
Stanton will receive the award in April at the Rutgers University Living History Society’s Annual Meeting during the University’s Alumni Weekend in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
The award first was presented in 2005 to Tom Brokaw, followed by Steven Spielberg, Studs Terkel, Rick Atkinson and Ken Burns. More recent recipients include Peter Bergen and Deborah Gray White.
The award is named for the late historian and author Stephen E. Ambrose, who helped guide the Rutgers Oral History Archives Program at its inception in 1994 and who served on its Academic Advisory Board for the rest of his life.
Stanton co-founded two Traverse City-based writing organizations, Front Street Writers and the National Writers Series.
