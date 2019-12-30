TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Sheriff's officials identified a woman killed in a nighttime no-lights wreck.
Lori Yung, 56, of Traverse City, at 8:40 p.m. Friday apparently drove a black 2001 Toyota Camry without any headlights on east on U.S. 31 South toward Chums Corner, when she crossed the center line and collided with oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said sheriff's Capt. Chris Clark.
Other callers had reported Yung's car moving erratically and without headlights on.
A vehicle going west and driven by an 18-year-old Grawn man could not avoid the crash, which happened near Stepke Court in Blair Township. Emergency responders rushed the teen driver to Munson Medical Center, where he was admitted in critical condition. Authorities have not yet updated his medical condition, as of midday Monday.
Another teen passenger in the westbound vehicle received minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.