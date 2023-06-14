TRAVERSE CITY — A 41-year-old Traverse City woman was arrested after Michigan State Police Troopers said they found drugs on her.
At 4:26 p.m. Friday, troopers from the Traverse City Post said they pulled over a car driven by a 31 year-old Rapid City woman who was going the wrong way on Division Street.
When troopers looked inside the vehicle, they saw that the 41-year-old woman was holding a crack pipe, and had another in her pocket.
After searching the car, Lt. Derrick Carroll said, they found one bag with several grams of crack cocaine, a second one containing oxycodone and methadone pills and a third bag with an unknown white powdery substance.
The passenger was then taken into custody on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine.
Once she was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, a corrections officer reported that they found another bag of crack cocaine in her pants pockets, and more drugs on her person.
These drugs found at the jail included a bag of crack cocaine, methamphetamine and suspected heroin, Carroll said.
He said they believe the drugs were all packaged for individual distribution.
In total, state police seized 33.8 grams of drugs in this investigation.
The Traverse City woman is facing possible charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of Schedule 2 controlled substances and smuggling drugs/contraband into a jail, Carroll said.
State police were assisted in this case by the Traverse City Police Department and corrections officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.