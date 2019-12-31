CEDAR — Leelanau County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Traverse City woman for drunken driving after finding her unconscious in a crashed vehicle.
Emergency responders were called at 5:40 a.m. Saturday to M-72 east of Bright Road in Kasson Township, where they found the unresponsive woman in a 2005 Chevrolet. Medical responders checked the woman at the scene, where she was also investigated for alcohol consumption.
Deputies arrested the Traverse City woman, 25, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and took her to the Leelanau County Jail in Suttons Bay.
