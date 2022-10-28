TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Whiskey Company announced a major expansion expected to create nearly 100 jobs.
Boosted by a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, TCWC intends to create a new facility on the grounds of the former Cherry Growers Inc. fruit processing facility at 9440 S., Center Highway in Leelanau County.
Traverse City Whiskey Company was chosen for the project over a competing site in Michigan City, Indiana, according to a release from the state of Michigan.
It is expected to generate a total capital investment of approximately $20 million.
“We're thrilled to break ground on this incredible new facility and are grateful to the State of Michigan for investing in our future which will allow us to expand operations and exclusively produce our award-winning whiskey right here in our hometown of Traverse City,” TCWC President and Co-founder Chris Fredrickson said in the release.
