TRAVERSE CITY — Attracting more off-season regional events and development of additional event venues is the next frontier for the area’s tourism industry.
That was the message to The Economic Club of Traverse City from Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism. Tkach spoke Friday to more than 60 club members at the group’s monthly meeting at the Traverse City Golf & Country Club.
Tkach said creating more large-scale regional events serves a dual benefit — they give area residents more entertainment and recreational opportunities while also providing an economic boost to the region during the slower late fall, winter and early spring seasons.
“Large special events have the ability to give locals an opportunity to do something fun and get engaged and stay communal, and also compel people to keep coming in and spending more money even in times they might consider not the most appealing time to be here,” he said. “We try to pick times on the calendar that have the most opportunity.”
Beyond traditional events like the National Cherry Festival, the Bayshore Marathon and Traverse City Horse Shows, TC Tourism has set its sights on expanding the non-summer event schedule. Its newest event, the International Fireworks Championship coming up Sept. 9 at Turtle Creek Stadium, sold out in minutes, he said. The planned return of the Traverse City Comedy Festival coming up in February will also provide a winter season economic boost.
“February is a great time for an event in Traverse City,” he said.
The bureau is also expanding efforts to increase the region’s share of the sports tourism industry, with its estimated $590 billion annual impact on the national economy. Tkach termed it a “recession-proof” activity given the vast numbers of families that travel extensively to participate in activities like soccer, hockey, baseball, lacrosse and other sports.
“These are huge numbers — even we can even get a fraction of a fraction of a percent of that, it would have a phenomenal impact on our community,” he said.
But there are obstacles to growing those tourism sectors, he noted. The high cost of lodging in the Grand Traverse region is an impediment to family travel, inflation is eating into the discretionary income needed for travel, and the region needs more indoor and year-round facilities to host events and activities. Creating more events for facilities including Turtle Creek Stadium and pursuing year-round indoor sports facilities will be priorities going forward, he said.
“It isn’t the greatest place to play sports in the middle of winter,” he said. “We don’t have the indoor assets that other communities do.”
Local tourism officials also want to target events and activities that are a “good fit” for the community, he said.
“We’re not going out and trying to grab anything we can get,” Tkach said. “We’re trying to attract the events that make the most sense for our community — things you’re passionate about and that other people in the community are passionate about… there’s probably a lot of things out there that don’t work for Traverse City and that’s OK — we don’t need it all.”
The presentation also included various 2021 economic data from TC Tourism’s annual Community Report. Some of the highlights included:
- An estimated $1.3 billion economic impact from the tourism sector in Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties.
- Attracting some 6.9 million visitors to the Grand Traverse region.
- 8,500 local jobs related to the tourism industry.
- $322 million in labor income to employees in the tourism industry.
- An estimated $131 million in state and local taxes generated by the visitor economy.
