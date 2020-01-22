TRAVERSE CITY — Work on Eighth Street is down to putting in trash receptacles, benches and a traffic signal that city Manager Marty Colburn said is still on order.
But it’s not too late for the city to get $2.8 million reimbursed for some of the reconstruction work over a 30-year brownfield plan. City commissioners approved as much last night despite some misgivings of one commissioner who opposed the overall plan before city leaders adopted it in November 2017.
The plan, known as Envision Eighth, would reimburse the developers of two parcels at the corner of Boardman Avenue and Eighth Street $4 million, including $846,000 each for underground parking, as previously reported.
One is the planned future home of Commongrounds, a four-story, mixed-use building set to include housing, retail, a daycare center and more, as previously reported. Another currently is an office building set for redevelopment and owned by Joe Sarafa, who sought the brownfield plan.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he was torn on the question, noting that he opposed the plan when the city commission adopted it prior to his being elected to the commission.
McGillivary still believes the brownfield plan is “over the top” in what it will give to developers of the two lots. But he opted to vote for it after Colburn informed him that defeating the question Tuesday only would mean the city couldn’t get reimbursement for eligible activities after a year passes.
“OK, so we’re pretty much over a barrel here, so I’ll support it,” McGillivary said.
Those reimbursements won’t happen until after one or both of the lots are redeveloped, with the city getting 25 percent of the tax increment finance capture and developers getting 75 percent, documents show.
That also drew criticism from McGillivary, who said he would’ve rather seen a 50-50 split.
Colburn replied developers originally wanted 100 percent, with the city to be reimbursed later. Developers indicated they needed the reimbursement up front to make their project financials work.
“We agreed to be supportive up to a point, but we felt it was not appropriate for them to get 100 percent on the front end, then we wait on the back end,” he said.
City attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht wrote to commissioners the agreement included requirements that consultants and contractors doing the work eligible for reimbursement needed to have certain insurance, among other requirements.
The Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority agreed to waive that, since the work’s already done, she wrote.
City resident Ann Rogers told commissioners brownfield money originally was to clean up contaminated sites, and thinks city leaders should think twice before again giving away money to developers.
