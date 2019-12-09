TRAVERSE CITY — There’s no funding to build a parking ramp on Traverse City’s west end without extending a tax increment finance plan that covers much of downtown, as has been repeatedly argued.
City Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy will make the case to city commissioners Monday for pushing back TIF 97’s expiration date, documents show.
It’s set to expire in 2027, but that’ll be too soon to finance a parking ramp estimated to cost more than $19 million, according to Derenzy.
So the DDA is mulling whether to push that date back 13 years to 2040, as previously reported. Derenzy wrote in a memo that the funds raised would not only pay for the parking ramp, but stormwater, workforce housing and other projects.
Messages left for Derenzy weren’t returned Friday.
The current plan dates back to 1997, and collects the difference in property taxes between the value that year and year-over-year growth. That money paid for various projects within the TIF district boundaries, like overhauling Clinch Park, the Hardy Parking Deck, the Pine Street pedestrian bridge and various streetscaping projects, according to Derenzy’s memo.
Whether to extend TIF 97 or not has sparked a debate over if those captured funds would be better spent on the rest of the city — or if letting TIF 97 expire would be a self-inflicted financial blow.
Mayor Jim Carruthers, also a DDA board member, has been vocal in his criticism of the idea of expanding TIF 97. He was an early proponent when it was originally proposed, he said. But the downtown has come a long way from its vacant store-riddled, dead-after-5 p.m. past and TIF seems to have served its blight-fighting purpose.
He’s all for continued downtown investment and improvements but believes the original plan was sold on the promise that it would lapse in 30 years, he said.
“I think we should bring that money back to the general fund so some of those economic gains can be used for the entire city and not just downtown,” he said.
Carruthers said much of the projects planned with TIF 97 funds can be done, save the massively expensive parking ramp. He acknowledged parking is a problem downtown, but thinks other solutions like park-and-rides could help.
He was similarly dismissive of the idea that TIF is needed for storm water system improvements.
“A storm water management plan is something we’re going to have to do city-wide,” he said. “We can’t use captured TIF money to make storm water management happen outside of the district.”
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she’s skeptical of the claim that promises were made to let TIF 97 expire, having spoken with others involved in its adoption who dispute this.
She wants to see a lot more details, like financial projections and spending plans, she said. But she’s a cautious “yes” on extending the deadline.
“I’m not going to rubber-stamp anything that comes in front of us, but I do like the opportunity for us to have some regional participation in the infrastructure improvements and things that are happening in our downtown core,” she said.
Turning down TIF would be giving up money that otherwise goes to Grand Traverse County and other taxing entities, Minervini said. That’s an important source of funds that would disappear, and she doubts that spending on the downtown would decrease.
Yet Minervini also said she’s sympathetic to concerns that TIF plans divert funding from the county’s senior citizens millage, among others — Carruthers cited projections that Northwestern Michigan College would be out $3.8 million by 2040.
Minervini said she needs to see an argument that the projects funded by extending the plan need to be done.
“My first responsibility in terms of how we’re looking at TIF 97, or really any other issue, is how it directly impacts the city, and that’s who I’m there to serve,” she said.
Allowing the TIF plan’s taxable value baseline to reset is a possibility that intrigued Minervini, she said — Carruthers said he wouldn’t say whether he’s for or against it, but wants to see it discussed.
Monday’s discussion is just that, with a vote several months off. DDA board members previously discussed weighing a recommendation Jan. 20 and sending it to city commissioners in February, with a city commission public hearing to follow in April or May, as previously reported.
Commissioners on Monday will also talk about expanding the DDA’s boundaries along part of Eighth Street — those in the new territory wouldn’t be part of any TIF plan but would pay a two-mill assessment to the DDA, documents show.
Carruthers said he’s for it but questioned whether everyone impacted has been notified.
Minervini said she sees no downsides and is impressed by how the North Boardman Lake District members are pushing for the change.
Also on the agenda is presenting a proposed design for a new senior center, and weighing public feedback on a four-way stop at West Front and Madison streets.
