TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City teen faces a sex crime charge.

John Wesley Udell III, 18, was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. It comes amid accusations the teen sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, according to court records.

Udell was released to family on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond set by 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers.

He is banned from unsupervised contact with minors as a bond condition, and court records note he will be permitted to continue attending school once a “safety plan” is developed.

Udell next appears in court for a preliminary exam before Judge Michael Stepka at 11 a.m. on Dec. 9.

