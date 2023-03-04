TRAVERSE CITY — Isaac Gray has always wanted to help people.
Last week he did just that when he helped save a woman’s life at Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport.
Gray, 18, is a senior at Traverse City Central High School and a student in the public safety program at the Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center in Traverse City.
On Feb. 23, he woke up to a snow day.
He was planning to go into work at the cafe in Cherry Capital Airport at 4 p.m., but since he was off from school, he decided to go in earlier.
Within the first 30 minutes of his shift, there was commotion in the cafe. At first, Gray didn’t think much of it, but when he heard someone say that a person had stopped breathing, he jumped into action.
“It was all muscle memory,” he said.
Gray ran up to the group and found an older woman on the floor. He instructed the people around him to call 911 and grab the automated external defibrillator, or AED, nearby while he checked the woman for a diabetic tag or a Do Not Resuscitate tag.
He started doing chest pumps until the AED was brought over, he said. Once he got the AED in hand, he read through the instructions on the device and administered it to her.
It took just one shock to bring her back, he said.
The woman was disoriented when she woke up, so Gray reminded her where she was while asking her to stay lying down on the floor, even though she wanted to get up. Her husband was also there, and he thanked Gray with tears in his eyes.
When first responders from the Traverse City Fire Department, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department and Munson Medical Center responded to take the woman to Munson in Traverse City, Gray stepped back to give them space, and he returned to the cafe counter.
The next order he took was for a Snickers bar.
Ever since Gray shot his first deer without flinching, his father has called him the “ice man.”
But that day, as he handed over the candy bar, his hand was shaking. He resolved to take 30 minutes to sit in the back room and calm down before finishing his 8-hour shift.
The next day, Gray returned to school and the public safety program at the Career Tech Center. He went up to his teacher, Tom Lennox, and told him that his CPR training from last year had come in handy.
“I was just so proud of him for relying on his training and staying calm when it seemed like everyone around him panicked,” Lennox said.
Lennox, who is the Public Safety and Protective Services instructor at North Ed, said he told Gray’s CPR instructor, Marlene Griffin, about Gray’s save as well. CPR instructors are often “unsung heroes,” Lennox said.
Since the incident, Gray has received a lot of praise from people at the airport and the school thanking him for his good deed. It has been a huge confidence boost for him, and left him feeling that more people need to be CPR-certified, he said.
“We gotta help each other out,” he said.
The experience of saving a life has also made him think more about the importance of not wasting a single moment.
“Life is very short and can be taken away at any second,” he said.
The woman is recovering, and she has been released from Munson, said Cherry Capital Airport CEO Kevin Klein.
Klein added that two passengers in the airport were present to help Gray that day, and he wants to welcome them to come forward so he could thank them.
Klein and Traverse City Fire Department officials declined to give more information on the woman, including her age and whether or not she was local to Traverse City, citing HIPAA concerns.
Since he was in third grade, Gray has wanted to be a police officer. He plans to attend Northwestern Michigan College and start working toward getting his associate degree in criminal justice next year.
After college, he’s hoping to go into corrections or join a police department nearby.
It’s a field he’s well-suited for, Lennox said.
“He is the type of individual we’re looking for in public safety,” Lennox said.
