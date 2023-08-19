TRAVERSE CITY — State grant money will help clear and clean up some property planned as the site of Traverse City’s third parking garage.
Downtown Development Authority board members voted Friday to accept $900,000 from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. That money will demolish three buildings on property along State Street between Pine and Union that Socks Construction swapped with the city in January for a parking lot in the same block, with the city kicking in an extra $608,900 for a total cost of $5,555,900.
The grant from EGLE also will pay for some environmental cleanup work on the site, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said.
“Being able to have access to grant money at the same time we are doing demolition is a real asset for us,” she said.
Board member Scott Hardy asked if the grant is tied to construction of the parking ramp, which hypothetically may not be built. Derenzy confirmed the grant can be used, regardless.
Building a third parking ramp has been part of DDA plans since 1997, the year the city adopted a tax increment finance district covering much of downtown. Known as TIF 97, the funds it raised by collecting the difference between the district’s growth in taxable value over that 1997 base paid off a loan to build the Larry C. Hardy Parking Deck on East Front Street near Park Street — and funded many other projects.
December 2027 would be the last collection for TIF 97 unless city leaders agree to extend it, and that decision could be put to the ballot. City voters could gather signatures to force a vote on that extension, and force another vote still if the city moves to borrow money to build the parking ramp, estimated at roughly $35 million.
City commissioners started buying land for a third parking deck in 2016, paying $1.3 million for property at the corner of West Front and Pine streets. That land and a strip along West Front served as permit parking for downtown residents until July. The city paid $1.25 million in 2022 for that additional strip along West Front, plus $1,023,000 for an adjacent former dry cleaners and a bit of land behind it.
The city still owns the dry cleaners building, one of three to be demolished by the grant.
Now, Socks Construction has the former parking lot it got in the swap mostly fenced off and there’s excavation taking place on the site. The company is planning a three-story, 12,000-square-foot building there as the first of five slated for the site, according to the company’s website.
DDA board members on Friday also talked about how the authority could partner with Bay Area Transportation Authority on bus routes to get people from the three parking ramps to places downtown. Eric Lingaur, BATA’s communications and development director, said the authority could reconfigure some existing routes to meet the DDA’s goals versus creating new routes.
The DDA has a parking subcommittee examining the question of how a downtown circulator route would work, Derenzy said. Once they spell out the goals, BATA could estimate the costs.
TART TRAIL
Board members for the DDA also approved designs for a widened and extended Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail along the bayfront. The nonprofit is working with the city and Michigan Department of Transportation to piggyback on the highway agency’s planned repaving project on East Front Street and Grandview Parkway in 2024.
Plans call for widening the existing path and extending it along East Front Street to Peninsula Drive, which would be realigned to allow the trail to continue northeast to Bryant Park, according to plans Progressive AE Practice Leader Chris Zull showed board members.
Part of the existing path passes through the TIF 97 district, and TART Trails Executive Director Julie Clark said she’s asking the DDA to chip in toward the estimated $3,491,383 project cost. City commissioners will vote on the designs when they meet Monday, their agenda shows.
