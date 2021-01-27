TRAVERSE CITY — Reworking Traverse City’s sidewalk-shoveling ordinance, the subject of a debate among city commissioners that recurs almost as regularly as winter, raises lots of questions that need answering.
City commissioners debated some of the “nooks and crannies,” as Commissioner Brian McGillivary put it, at their recent meeting after city Planner Russ Soyring presented a draft that he said would be easier to enforce, but which city leaders agreed needs more work.
Ordinance already makes it adjacent property owners’ task to clear public sidewalks. But Soyring said the language sets no time frame. He proposed an amendment based in part on what other cities do.
Residential property owners or residents would have 24 hours after snow or ice stops accumulating to clear their sidewalks, according to the draft. That’s for daytime accumulation — they would have 24 hours to clear any overnight accumulation, although the draft didn’t state when that period would begin.
By day, commercial, industrial and other non-residential property owners would have four hours after snow or ice stops accumulating to clear it off adjacent public sidewalks, according to the draft. They would have by noon the following day to clear snow or ice that falls overnight.
Workshop Brewing Company owner Pete Kirkwood said that would unfairly burden businesses like his that open later. It would also place undue work on properties like his, with lots of street frontage but light foot traffic or, say, a corner lot owner.
“I suggest that the proper answer here is a collective solution to a collective problem,” he said. ‘If the city can clear the roads, I submit that the city should find a way to clear the sidewalks, too.”
City Manager Marty Colburn said the city does a considerable amount of sidewalk-clearing as an added service, but it’s not meant as the only solution.
“We need and expect adjacent property owners to remove snow in a timely manner,” he said.
That service is the source of of some confusion about who’s responsible for clearing sidewalks, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said. She agreed with Soyring that the city should focus on walkability year-round.
Commissioners said they didn’t want to see harsh enforcement of any rewritten ordinance — Commissioner Roger Putman read a letter from an older resident worried she would be ticketed over a sidewalk she’s unable to clear, and Shamroe later added the city doesn’t want a code enforcer slapping citations on doors the minute someone’s in violation.
Cities around the state and country that do enforce their sidewalk shoveling ordinances do so very lightly, Soyring said. Traverse City’s code enforcer wants to work with people toward compliance and leave writing a ticket as a last resort. An enforceable ordinance would put some weight behind any warnings the code enforcer gives.
“Our goal is not to be writing a lot of tickets but really to get people to help with clearing their sidewalks and do that on a timely basis, not leave them slippery for a week or two,” Soyring said.
Shamroe wondered if the city could connect people unable to clear their sidewalks with programs like El Grupo Norte’s Adopt-a-Sidewalk and others — Soyring said it’s a possibility, as is neighbors helping each other.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said Norte found volunteers to occasionally help older residents with clearing their sidewalks, but struggled to find regular help.
And Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging’s snow-clearing services typically don’t shovel a client’s adjacent city sidewalks, Walter said. Plus, the commission clears snow after four inches pile up, while the proposed ordinance would allow for two inches or less on sidewalks, Walter said — Mayor Jim Carruthers, who serves on the commission board, said there’s a waitlist for its outdoor services because it’s short on help.
“So there definitely is a big gap in the services in the community in helping some of those folks out, so I am concerned with that aspects of the ordinance, that we don’t really have a great safety net or system in place to assist folks like that,” Walter said.
One difficulty would be knowing when to start the clock, as lake-effect snow can bring alternating flurries and sunshine throughout the day, Soyring said. Putman noted sidewalks’ constantly changing conditions would also complicate enforcement.
Commissioner Tim Werner said enforcement should focus on the downtown, particularly obvious offenders. He named a few that regularly leave snow on city sidewalks by their property untouched.
McGillivary said he agreed with focusing on downtown, but noted that enforcement is often complaint-driven, which could end in older residents being ticketed for not shoveling walkways in front of their homes — something commissioners agreed they didn’t want to see.
Soyring later added Ann Arbor responds to complaints for a single address by giving warnings to every violator on the same block, as a way to be more fair.
Walter said some sidewalks along city-owned properties aren’t always kept clear and asked if the city’s committing to quickly plowing all of those sidewalks.
Soyring agreed the city should lead by example if the city’s going to start issuing warnings or tickets.
While Werner said he wouldn’t want to see any enforcement of a rewritten ordinance in residential neighborhoods, Shamroe said there are plenty of homes that cause problems too.
She hoped a reworked ordinance would allow the city to deal with people who leave for winter and don’t arrange to have their sidewalks cleared, among others.
Soyring said he’d rework the draft based on their discussion — Shamroe said she’s hoping to take it up again sooner than later.
