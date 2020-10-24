TRAVERSE CITY — Heavy rains in recent days haven’t caused sewage to gush out of Traverse City’s sewage system like they did early to mid-summer, and for that city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger is thankful.
The rainstorms caused flows within the system to increase, something city employees monitored via four flow meters tracking changes in the city’s west half, he said. They’re part of an effort to find sources of infiltration and inflow possibly to blame for the trio of sewage spills from a system once noted for its lack of response to wet weather.
Rainstorms that dumped four inches or more as of Friday provided some more data, Krueger said.
“We did see some elevated flows overall, and that’s to be expected in the data, but I believe the wastewater plant, they’re seeing it now,” he said. “It takes some time to get through, it doesn’t always show up immediately.”
Krueger will talk to city commissioners Monday about the findings of that study so far, he said. A sewage backup at Central Grade School likely won’t feature in that presentation — that had more to do with a clog in the elementary school’s service line than the rainstorms, he said.
Record-high Lake Michigan water levels have driven up groundwater to the point that several miles of sewer lines are below lake levels, Krueger previously said. Old, clay pipe could be letting in groundwater through cracks or gaps at joints, and rainwater flowing into access holes could be getting in as well.
That could be one driver behind the spills, the largest of which dumped 54,000 gallons of sewage into the Boardman River on May 28, as previously reported.
Krueger said the lake levels have fallen several inches since their peak, and that could mean less water infiltrating pipes near Grand Traverse Bay.
Inspections at 335 properties found a few sump pumps illicitly draining into the sewer system, but not many, Krueger said previously.
Monday’s presentation will include some suggested fixes, particularly a stretch of sewer main {span}along Grandview Parkway roughly between Oak and Monroe streets that will need relining to keep out groundwater or storm runoff, meeting documents show.{/span}
Other alternative fixes still in the conceptual phase include potentially building a new, 24-inch main from Wadsworth Street to the wastewater treatment plant. That could redirect some sewage from the city’s west half, much of which flows through a main that crosses the Boardman River near Union Street.
City commissioners were looking forward to hearing Krueger’s presentation when it was originally set for an Oct. 12 hearing. But the city canceled after a state Supreme Court ruling left Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order allowing for virtual meetings with no legal underpinning, as previously reported.
