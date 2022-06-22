TRAVERSE CITY — Another legal challenge to Traverse City’s tall-buildings vote requirement is settled.
Developer Tom McIntyre, managing member of 326 Land Company, said the LLC’s plans for a building on State Street can go forward and should be done by late 2023. He and the city agreed to settle his legal challenge in federal court to the city ordering the company to stop work on the project. He also agreed to drop a challenge to the legal validity of the tall-buildings vote requirement.
“It’s all part of the negotiating process,” he said. “At the end of the day our objective was to build this building and that was the most important thing for us to do, and this accomplished that.”
It’s a positive outcome for the city as well, according to the city’s outside counsel, but the attorney for a local organization and city resident who tried unsuccessfully to join the lawsuit didn’t see it that way.
“I think it’s fair to say we’re disappointed with the settlement because really people should have had a voice in this as (the charter amendment) provides, and we think it was a winnable case,” said Jay Zelenock, attorney for Save Our Downtown and Albert Quick.
Judge Paul Maloney of the U.S. District Court’s Michigan Western District rejected the group’s and Quick’s request to intervene in the suit to defend the charter amendment, court records show.
The company planned a five-story building that would stand 60 feet tall at the roof deck, and with some rooftop structures, as previously reported. Traverse City sent 326 Land Company a stop-work order following a decision by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power that rooftop structures must be counted when measuring the height of the building.
That would put the developer’s plans over the 60-foot threshold in Proposal 3, a voter-initiated requirement that any new construction taller than that goes to a citywide vote.
At issue is whether 326 Land Company had a vested right to keep building even after Power’s ruling in November 2021, as previously reported. Power, ruling on a different project planned by TC Innovo Hall, ordered the city not to approve any more projects that would be considered too tall to go forward without a citywide vote.
While city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht previously said she didn’t believe either developer had enough progress to meet the legal threshold, Peter Worden, the city’s outside counsel for the lawsuit, said that changed for 326 Land Company after discovery for the lawsuit, including interviewing several people involved in the project under oath.
“What we learned is, in addition to demolishing the building and preparing the site, they were actually in the midst of preparing the foundation,” he said.
That included drilling deep into the ground to install piers, Worden said. There’s still some doubt as to whether a judge would have seen this as going far enough in the construction process to have a vested right, he acknowledged.
But there’s also case law stating that everything has to be taken into account when making that determination, Worden said. Not only did it look like the developer was far enough along to make that argument, but a judge’s ruling in the developer’s favor may have complicated the vested rights question for future projects.
And a decision in 326 Land Company’s favor could have meant the city would have to pay damages, Worden said.
“I think we should all be glad that we got this one resolved and lets everyone in the city move on to more important things,” he said.
McIntyre said the company spent $1.8 million on the project, including more than $500,000 to install the borings for the foundation piers. The rest involved demolishing the former Running, Wise and Ford law office that sat there.
Construction continued after 326 Land Company received the stop order, McIntyre said. He got a permit from the city to keep working on the foundation piers, and now 285 of the 40-foot-deep piers are in place.
McIntyre expects the building, planned as condominiums with first-floor indoor parking, to be complete by December 2023, he said.
Zelenock said he doubted the developer had enough done to be able to claim a vested interest, although he added he wasn’t familiar with the details since the judge denied Save Our Downtown’s motion to join the suit. Plus, the judge may have looked at how much work 326 Land Company had completed when Save Our Downtown filed its suit against TC Innovo Hall.
Even though 326 Land Company wasn’t a defendant, the case still should have put the company on notice that the city’s method of measuring building heights was being challenged, Zelenock said.
Zelenock said the company’s project on State Street is the only one taller than 60 feet and “even remotely” in the construction process, so the lawsuit being settled shouldn’t create some kind of general exception to the charter amendment.
It’s not the first time 326 Land Company sued the city over the tall-buildings vote requirement. Power rejected both previous lawsuits, one in 2017 that he ruled was premature and another after that when he ruled the vote requirement doesn’t violate state law.
Meanwhile, Innovo TC Hall asked city commissioners to put its project on the November ballot, and its appeal of Power’s decision is before the state Court of Appeals.
