TRAVERSE CITY — Memorial Day weekend for Steve Sieck and his family was filled with small moments that reminded them just how thankful they all were to be together.
Something as simple as taking their dogs — Winnie, Reuben, Indigo and Oakley — for a walk brought them smiles and laughs, peace and relaxation. Those simple things were made difficult in the last year due to COVID-19 as well as the mask mandates and social-distancing recommendations that accompanied the global pandemic.
But with vaccine rates rising and COVID-19 restrictions easing, it’s allowed families like Sieck’s to come together again. Sieck is grateful for every small moment that made for a big weekend, having gone more than a year without seeing some of his family.
“All the time. I feel that way all the time,” he said. “To be able to get back together and not feel stressed out about it, that’s a good thing.”
Sieck, who lives in Suttons Bay, spent most of the weekend with extended family from Traverse City and Downers Grove, Illinois. The whole bunch was vaccinated, so they walked around outside sans mask and let the sunshine hit their faces — although Sieck said they wore masks while in stores and restaurants that required them.
Sieck said the weekend was “different, but in a good way.”
“I’m really thankful for this,” he said.
Businesses are thankful, too.
Missy Kickbush, owner of Brew restaurant in downtown TC, said this Memorial Day weekend has been different than years past, but business in 2021 was infinitely better than 2020 when Brew was closed between April and June. Kickbush said her sales were down less than 10 percent compared to Memorial Day 2019, but she added that sales during the three-day holiday weekend were better than any weekend she had while Brew was open last summer.
“Today was crazy,” Kickbush said Monday. “Today was really busy, and that was really wonderful.”
Kickbush hopes business gets back to “semi-normal” by July 1 if vaccination rates continue to trend upward.
Vaccination rates in the five-county region have allowed for “semi-normal” to return. Only Kalkaska, which is at 46 percent of its population vaccinated, has not reached the 55 percent threshold to ease back on restrictions. Leelanau County continues to lead the state with 73 percent vaccinated followed by Grand Traverse at 65 percent, Benzie at 62 percent and Antrim at 56 percent, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Kickbush still requires masks for patrons until they are seated, and indoor seating remains socially distanced. Kickbush said she hasn’t had much pushback on masks, save for two incidents over the weekend that didn’t amount to much.
“We’ve been really fortunate through the whole thing,” she said. “Our locals are so good and understanding and flexible. We haven’t experienced what a lot of other restaurants have experienced.”
Most other downtown Traverse City stores and restaurants either required or recommended people continue to wear masks while inside.
Rachel Sang, manager of Brilliant Books, said most of her visitors have been grateful that the precaution is still in place while people readjust as mask wearing decreases.
The crowds, Sang said, are a relief.
“It’s lovely to see people back in town again and people vacationing,” she said. “It definitely seems like there’s a desire to get back to doing things that seem more normal.”
Vacationers and tourists are no doubt in Traverse City — and some for the first time.
Todd Kiilunen made his first trip to TC on Friday. The Brighton resident said he trekked north because stores and restaurants here were open.
“Once all the mask stuff is done or eased up on, it makes it easier to come somewhere and go to all the different places,” Kiilunen said. “It’s nice. You can see people’s smiling faces, which is new for the first time in over a year.”
