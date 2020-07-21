TRAVERSE CITY — Sewage spills that repeatedly fouled the Boardman River and kept swimmers out of the water at several Traverse City beaches have city leaders looking for solutions.
Two huge rains Saturday and Sunday dropped a total of 5.6 inches of rain on Traverse City, city Manager Marty Colburn told commissioners Monday. That’s according to local rain gauges, and Saturday’s storm caused Kids Creek and nearby streets to flood.
Heavy rains also sent up to 1,200 gallons of sewage out of a sanitary system access behind the Record-Eagle, Colburn said.
The release, which reached West Grand Traverse Bay, prompted the Grand Traverse County Health Department to warn swimmers to stay out of the water at several beaches until at least Tuesday, as previously reported.
Saturday’s was the latest of three sewage spills in three months to gush out of the same spot, as previously reported.
The first spill on May 28 drowned past records at 54,000 gallons, as previously reported. Others were smaller, at 2,500 gallons on June 10, but each one degraded water quality.
Each rain event also came amid record-high Lake Michigan and Huron water levels that in turn push up water tables, Colburn said. The city’s working on implementing the recommendations from a 2017 sewer and storm water asset study, but there’s more work to do.
“We have had some significant water and wet events that are influencing the situation, and we are addressing it on many levels to try to address what we can realistically address in a timely manner,” he said.
Old sewage pipes that let water seep in at the joints are to blame, especially as groundwater and Great Lakes levels surge in tandem and as downpours submerge sewer manhole covers, city Director of Municipal Utilities Art Krueger said previously. Another culprit could be sump pumps in houses built on low-lying land illegally discharging into city sewers.
Colburn said the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant’s ultraviolet treatment channels were preemptively removed to let effluent flow out at higher rates — tests showed no e. coli in the effluent, Colburn said.
One solution to infiltration is to reline old pipes using a process that doesn’t require digging them up, Krueger said previously. The city and a contractor recently rehabbed some pipe along East Front Street.
City commissioners will talk about challenges the city’s sewer and storm water systems are facing at a July 27 meeting, but on Monday they approved a project that could solve one rainwater issue.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to spend around $30,100 to line a storm water drain beneath Madison Street one-half block south of Randolph Street. That’ll line 67 feet of corroded, failing storm drain, city documents show.
That drain is currently causing flooding and damaging the street, city Manager Marty Colburn said. That could be causing pooling water to infiltrate aging sewer pipes.
Corby Energy Services will complete the work, Krueger said. It’s the same company that recently relined the stretch of sanitary sewer line along East Front Street.
Work underneath Madison Street will be paid for by savings on the East Front Street relining, Krueger said. The $292,406 project came in $44,549 under the contract price, according to a memo from Krueger.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he’s concerned about spending sewer funds, which come from city ratepayers, on a storm water drain. He believes the city will have to raise sewer rates to address the major infiltration problems it’s facing, and that could touch off a lawsuit if someone believes the city’s misusing its sewer funds.
Other commissioners agreed they don’t want the project to set a precedent, while Krueger and Colburn said spending sewer funds on the project instead of road funds was a “judgement call.”
Assistant City Manager Penny Hill said the state likely wouldn’t allow state road money for storm drain repairs unless the city’s completely rebuilding the street. Otherwise, the city’s typically used sewer funds for storm water system maintenance.
“That’s the only funding source that we really do have for that other than utilizing (road funding) during these street projects,” she said.
That lack of dedicated funding, long a sore spot among city leade- rs, is likely to resurface soon.
McGillivary said the weekend’s deluges and high water levels are something for which the city needs to prepare, as they’re no longer unusual.
“The high water and these types of heavy rain events have been common now throughout the state and the Midwest, and I’ll be interested to see what staff’s recommendation is to address it, because so far it’s not working,” he said.
